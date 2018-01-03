‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is Chloe Getting An Exciting New Love Interest?

Days of Our Lives spoilers have already revealed that Stefan O. DiMera will cause a lot of chaos during his time in Salem, but will he also break a lot of hearts? DOOL‘s newest character, portrayed by soap opera alum Tyler Christopher, is already causing a splash in Salem, and he may be turning some heads as well.

Many Days of Our Lives fans are already wondering who Stefan O. DiMera‘s love match, or matches, will be during his Salem stint, and from what viewers have already seen, it looks like Abigail and Chloe are both on his radar. TV Source‘s editor in chief, and avid DOOL watcher, Ryan White-Nobles, along with many other fans, tweeted what seemed to be an a lot of viewers’ minds after watching Stefan and Chloe’s scenes this week.

It seems that Tyler Christopher (Stefan) and Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) have some major chemistry going on, and it looks like Days of Our Lives fans may have a new couple to root for. Although it has already been revealed that Stefan will have some romantic feelings for his brother’s wife, Abigail, it looks like after all of that drama has blown over, there could be hope for a Stefan and Chloe relationship.

Days of Our Lives fans know that Chloe Lane has been with a lot of different men. She’s had major romances with Philip Kiriakis, Lucas Horton, and Daniel Jonas. She even had a bit of a fling with Deimos Kiriakis. However, she’s never been with a dangerous DiMera, and setting Chloe up with Stefan could be a good way to get the character back into the thick of things, and give her a real storyline, which she hasn’t had since she and Nicole were battling it out over custody of baby Holly.

It seems that Chloe could be a natural match for Stefan. They are around the same age, and they’re both single. While Stefan going after Abigail will bring some big drama between she and Chad, after it is all said and done, Chloe and Stefan could be the couple that Days of Our Lives viewers are talking about in 2018.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.