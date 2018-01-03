Mama June Reveals That Sugar Bear’s Relationship With Alana Isn’t Going Well

Mama June of Mama June: From Not to Hot is speaking out and it turns out that things aren’t going well for Sugar Bear and their daughter Alana. People shared what June had to say about it all. June and Sugar Bear split a while back and it sounds like things have gone downhill for all of them since then. They weren’t able to work things out and now it doesn’t sound like he is involved in their daughter’s life either.

It turns out that now Sugar Bear doesn’t really have a relationship with Alana Thompson. She is his biological daughter and they have seemed to get along great in the past. Alana actually explained that her dad only calls her about once a month. It sounds like they don’t see each other. This is a big change from the way that their relationship used to be.

Alana even said that she feels like her father should call her more often, but that doesn’t happen. June went on to explain that there is a lot of hurt from the past and that Sugar Bear actually needs to prove to his daughter and not her that he wants to be in her life. It is very concerning that he has moved on from his daughter’s life and everyone would like to hear his side of it. So far, Sugar Bear is being quiet.

On the first season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Sugar Bear and his new wife Jennifer were on the show and were around Alana a lot. They even showed their big wedding. They tried to do things with Alana that Mama June didn’t agree with and argued about their parenting. Mama June has a new man, has moved on and it seems like Sugar Bear just isn’t part of her life anymore. Alana even thinks her mom would get married to him if he ended up asking.

Don’t miss new episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot when it returns to WE with new episodes. It sounds like Sugar Bear isn’t going to be around this time. Things have really changed from the time that they started their reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo on TLC.