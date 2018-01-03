Cameron Diaz Reportedly Pregnant At 45, Sporting Baby Bump While Out With Benji Madden

After years of trying, it finally looks like Cameron Diaz is going to have a baby. Inside sources claim that the actress is pregnant, and a recent baby bump photo might prove that the rumors are true. Will the pregnancy draw Diaz and husband Benji Madden closer?

Diaz Sports Baby Bump In New Pic

An inside source told Radar Online that Diaz has been trying to have a baby with Madden for years. Although the pregnancy rumors have not been officially confirmed, Diaz was recently spotted on an outing with Madden and looked to be sporting a baby bump. In one photo, Diaz is shown cradling what appears to be a tiny bump on her belly. Is this proof that Diaz and Madden are finally starting a family together?

“Cameron and Benji have been wanting to start a family practically from the moment they said, ‘I do,’ almost three years ago. But getting pregnant has been a long and difficult effort,” one source explained. “It was torture, and Cameron felt like a failure because she couldn’t conceive.”

Madden And Diaz Tried Everything To Have A Baby

According to Us Magazine, an insider revealed that the couple underwent IVF treatment to have a child, but all of their efforts failed. As a last-ditch attempt, Diaz radically changed her diet, eased up on her insane workout routine, and started to live a healthier life.

The changes appear to have worked, and close friends of the couple believe the IVF treatments have finally resulted in a pregnancy. In fact, sources say that Diaz has been telling all her friends about the pregnancy, and the pair could not be happier about starting a family.

Will The Pregnancy Save Their Marriage?

For Diaz, the pregnancy came at the perfect time in her marriage. The actress took a major step back from her career after exchanging vows in 2015. Diaz’s last movie, Annie, was way back in 2014, and it was a complete bomb. Between her struggling career and failure to get pregnant, sources claim that Diaz was venting her frustrations on Madden, especially when he would go on tour with his band, Good Charlotte.

Diaz’s worst fears came true last year when Madden was spotted spending a lot of time with Jessie J, a singer from the U.K. Diaz apparently believed a pregnancy could save the marriage and it sounds like it did the trick — at least for now. A source says that Diaz and Madden have grown closer than ever in the wake of the pregnancy, and their romance is officially back on.

Diaz And Madden Start Adoption Process

Diaz and Madden have not confirmed the pregnancy. Even if the pregnancy rumors aren’t true, it sounds like Diaz and Madden will start a family one way or another. According to the Daily Mail, the two are planning to adopt a child this year.

An insider claims that the couple can’t wait to have a kid of their own and have already started the adoption process. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden allegedly want a newborn boy, though they will be happy with whatever child they get, as long as it is a healthy baby.