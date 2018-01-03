Megyn Kelly Reportedly Fires Back After Not Getting Matt Lauer’s ‘Today’ Gig, Writing Sex Scandal Tell-All

Megyn Kelly is reportedly trying to capitalize on the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood in recent months. The former Fox News anchor is allegedly writing a tell-all book about her experiences at Fox News and NBC, including her interactions with Matt Lauer, who was fired last year amid reports of rampant sexual misconduct.

Kelly’s hour of The Today Show has struggled in the ratings, and it was rumored that she was one of the front-runners to replace Lauer. But after ratings rose with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie at the helm, Kotb was offered the gig full-time, which left Kelly plenty of time to write her scathing tell-all.

Kelly Won’t Pull Any Punches In The Book

According to Closer Weekly, insiders claim that Kelly started planning her book when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke last fall. At the time, Kelly was going to write about her experiences at Fox News, but her plans kicked into high gear after Lauer was exposed for sexual harassment.

Kelly didn’t work with Lauer very long, but it was apparently long enough for her to write a full book about it. And while some of Lauer’s former co-workers have remained quiet about their interactions with the Today host, Kelly isn’t holding anything back.

The source says that Kelly’s book will detail “Matt’s secret life at NBC, his dirty deeds, and horrible antics with women,” adding that “Megyn won’t hold back any details. She wats to put an end to decades of sweeping these secrets under the rug.”

What Secrets Will Kelly Reveal?

Although Kelly’s book will no doubt shed new light on Lauer’s behavior, plenty of things have already been exposed. It’s been over a month since NBC fired Lauer, and yet stories about his sexual misconduct continue to surface. Lauer has denied some of the reports, though he admits that all of them have made him feel ashamed of what he did.

Kelly, meanwhile, has been receiving messages from women who want to expose more of Lauer’s dirty secrets. There’s no telling what Kelly will include in the tell-all, but it is sure to be a huge hit.

Kelly’s Book Is A Publishers Dream

Publishers are already lining up to sell Kelly’s new book. In 2016, HarperCollins dished out a few million dollars in advance for Kelly’s book, Settle for More. In the book, Kelly revealed that Roger Ailes, the former CEO of Fox News, made sexual advances to her.

There’s no telling what a publisher will pay for Kelly’s book on Lauer, but some experts believe it could be upwards of $10 million. Whatever the final amount, a tell-all book on Lauer might become Kelly’s most profitable project to date.

Lauer Spotted With His Estranged Wife

While Kelly plots her book on Lauer, Fox News reports that the former Today host spent the holidays with his estranged wife, Annette Roque. The two were spotted at their horse farm with their daughter, Romy. The sighting was a rare appearance for the couple, who are reportedly on the brink of a divorce in the wake of Lauer’s sexual misconduct scandal.

Although Lauer and Roque spent time together, she was not spotted wearing her wedding ring. Lauer and Roque started dating back in 1997 and tied the knot a year later. They share three children together; Jack, Romy, and Thijs.

The two have not commented about their rumored divorce. Lauer issued an apology shortly after being fired from NBC but has been in hiding ever since.

Currently, there is no release date for Megyn Kelly’s book on the sex scandals.