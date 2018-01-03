Dorit Kemsley’s Husband P.K. Labels Lisa Rinna As ‘Schizophrenic’ On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley, is no fan of Lisa Rinna.

During last night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley and her husband welcomed their newest co-stars, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, Edwin, into their home for an intimate dinner, and during their meeting, Lisa Rinna’s name came up.

According to a recap of the episode shared by Us Weekly magazine on January 2, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley used his meeting with the new additions to the series as an opportunity to warn them about Lisa Rinna’s behavior.

“[Paul] thinks Lisa Rinna is schizophrenic,” Dorit Kemsley explained. “She’s one person one minute and then another person another minute. She’s rage and regret – rage and regret.”

Dorit Kemsley then poked fun at Lisa Rinna for making a speech during her birthday dinner. However, Teddi Mellencamp wasn’t exactly appreciative for the information the Kemsley’s gave her. In fact, the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp was taken aback by Kemsley’s mean comments about Rinna.

“I’m confused. You just had this big moment where you’ve forgiven each other,” Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said to the camera during her confessional. “And now you’re at a dinner, talking about it again. That’s not forgiveness.”

Dorit Kemsley was the new cast member during the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but this year, she’s in her sophomore season and ready to get to know the women of the show even better. As for Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, she was added to the Bravo TV reality series last year for Season 8 and has quickly become a favorite of many fans.

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna were seen discussing the things Paul “P.K.” Kemsley had said about Rinna during Season 7. However, while the music manager was seen dissing Rinna on numerous occasions throughout production, his wife denied that he had criticized Rinna in the way she claimed and hoped the two could turn over a new leaf and establish a friendship during Season 8.

To see more of Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.