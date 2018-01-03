Details about the current state of Michael Schumacher’s health remains scarce as of this writing. Despite the insistent demand of his supporters, the family of the Formula 1 legend asserted that they are not releasing any information in an effort to protect their privacy. However, recent reports are claiming that the German racer’s condition remains the same since his tragic skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013.

Because of this, a few followers of Michael Schumacher are speculating that the wife of the seven-time world champion would be forced to sell more properties to afford the F1 star’s medication. As a matter of fact, previous reports claimed that Corinna Schumacher had sold their holiday home in the Norwegian mountain in 2015 as the Formula 1 legend continues his slow recovery in his Swiss mansion. Bunte Magazine, as cited by the Daily Mirror, claimed that the German racer’s jet was also sold as Michael’s medical bills continue to soar.

Recent reports suggest that Corinna Schumacher would need to raise more funds so Michael Schumacher could continue his rehabilitation. It was claimed that the Formula 1 legend’s family is spending £124,000 a week for his treatments. Aside from the prescriptions, they also need to pay for the medical equipment and the entire team of therapists that take care of the German racer.

While these rumors could possibly be true, it should be noted that the family of Michael Schumacher has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, devoted supporters of the Formula 1 legend should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Happy B’day Champion of Champions, Michael Schumacher.

A No 3, he used to follow Lucky Numbers (3) too ????… https://t.co/0Lip228RvB — swettajumaani (@swetta_jumaani) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile, the Independent reports that an unidentified pal close to the German racer secretly took a photo of Michael Schumacher at his Swiss mansion. The news outlet states that an unnamed friend attempted to sell the Formula 1 legend’s snap for £1,000,000 to European media outlets. Michael’s family has yet to comment on this claim.

'Keep fighting' Fans send birthday wishes to F1 hero Michael Schumacher who turns 49 today – Daily Star https://t.co/yVDNquV7CI — Formula one watch (@Formulaonewatch) January 3, 2018

Just last year, Corinna Schumacher and her family sued Bunte Magazine for falsely claiming that the Formula 1 legend could walk again. Attorney Felix Damm said that the report is fabricated since his client could not even stand without the help of his therapists.