Sylvester Stallone Visits The Hospital To Get ‘Tests’ After Denying Rape Allegations From Three Decades Ago

Sylvester Stallone visited a medical facility to take some “tests” days after denying rape accusations thrown at him by a fan, causing people to speculate if he was actually stressed over the allegations and needed medical help to get over it.

Sexual harassment has become a hot topic since the last quarter of 2017 and it looks like reports dragging high-powered men and women in Hollywood into the gutter continue to emerge even after the industry rung in the new year.

Aside from disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein and several other big guns in Hollywood, veteran action star Sylvester Stallone has also been accused of rape from three decades ago. While the actor has since declared his innocence via a report from Radar Online, a more recent report from the outlet also speculated that he has acquired enough stress to require medical attention.

Based on a January 2 report from the website, the 71-year-old Rocky actor visited a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday to have “tests” done.

“Sly is at a facility for tests which his doctor has suggested, which he does periodically to maintain good health,” an unnamed source reportedly close to the actor told the outlet.

Although the “tests” identified by Radar’s insider were not specified in the report, the source made it clear that it was routinely done and had nothing to do with stress.

“It’s not stress related. His doctors want him to do certain tests in the hospital.”

In November 2017, a fan accused Sylvester Stallone of raping her while she was still a minor while he was shooting for a film in Israel during the ’80s and threatened to beat her up if she told anyone about it, Radar reported.

At the time, the outlet revealed that Stallone’s accuser detailed how she was “intimidated” into having sex with the actor and his bodyguard, Michael “Mike” De Luca, in July 1986.

The actor has since denied the allegations, declaring that it “never ever happened.” He also fired back at his accuser for causing pain to his wife and children by making false claims.

Sylvester Stallone denies rape allegations https://t.co/Z6bRJwiK2R pic.twitter.com/3X15NAewtK — New York Post (@nypost) December 23, 2017

“It’s one thing to go after me but they really attack the innocent — the people that are going along with their lives, their reputations are sullied by this,” Stallone said of his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and her daughters.

“They are carrying the burden of a lie for the rest of their lives. Cruel is cruel. You don’t have to make things up.”

According to TMZ, Sylvester Stallone hired top lawyers to help him sort out the rape allegations and to make the woman who filed the police report at the Santa Monica Police Department pay for her false claims.

Marty Singer, Stallone’s attorney, explained that they will file a complaint against the woman if they confirm that she indeed brought her claims to the SMPD, saying that it will be investigated as a false police report.

Sources told the outlet that the woman tried to file a police report in November to bring her story out in public but eventually failed to get it into record. It remains uncertain whether or not a police report was indeed filed for Sylvester Stallone’s rape case so it is best to take the accusations with a grain of salt.