Tim McGraw Rings In New Year Posting Shirtless Photo From Tropical Vacation

Tim McGraw rang in the new year by posting a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram while showing off a huge fish he caught in tropical waters. The 50-year-old country singer and his family have been enjoying some vacation time in tropical paradise.

The image reveals a very fit McGraw holding up giant fish on a boat with beautiful turquoise water in the background. The fit star is wearing green shorts with a white floral pattern and a white baseball cap.

“Great start to 2018! Hogfish at 33 ft!” Tim captioned the image.

He wrote in another photo, “Happy new year to everyone! Our family is so grateful for the love we have for each other and for the blessings and opportunities that we have been afforded. We wish the best to you all in 2018 and hope we can bring more hope and kindness to the world in the new year.”

McGraw has been posting several photos from the family’s island destination, which isn’t specifically revealed in the captions. Taste of Country reports that the Tim and his wife, Faith Hill, have a vacation home in the Bahamas, and that’s where they headed for Christmas break.

Images of palm trees amid sunsets, exotic settings, cliff dives, and other photos of the “Highway Don’t Care” singer are seen on his Instagram account. Tim loves to fish, and he displayed some of his catches in additional photos, but he’s not shirtless in those; he’s wearing a wetsuit.

As E! News reports, last year was a special one for Tim and Faith. The super couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and released their first-ever album together, The Rest of Our Life, in November.

Tim and Faith have been married since October 1996 and have three daughters — Gracie, 20; Maggie, 19; and Audrey, 16.

In an interview with Today, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill discussed their marriage and what keeps them solid. Tim said that it’s Faith who “drives” the relationship and “tolerates” a lot. He added that liking each other as much as they do is key.

The pair has been tabloid fodder when it comes to their marriage, but they prove the negative stories wrong. Both are open about sharing their love and respect for one another in the press, as well as social media. Their marriage is as strong as ever and are great working partners as well as being a married couple and parents. They’re one of the most beloved couples in the music industry.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will kick off their 2018 “Soul2Soul” tour in May after having a successful run of it in 2017.