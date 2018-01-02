WWE News: Enzo Amore Attempted ‘Raw’ Appearance Despite Hospitalization

On Monday, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was hospitalized in Miami, Florida, ahead of a championship defense scheduled for Raw, but he didn’t let that stop him. The current title holder on 205 Live was apparently hooked up to an IV drip based on reports and suffering from some sort of illness. The reports of Enzo’s illness came not long after a reported illness caused WWE Raw superstar Braun Strowman to get sent home early from the WWE’s Holiday Tour. However, Enzo apparently attempted to defend his title despite the hospitalization.

According to a report from PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, Enzo Amore checked himself into the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami during the day on Monday due to his condition. After receiving medical attention, which included the IV drip to help him recover, he decided to check himself out of the emergency room and headed over to Raw at the American Airlines Arena. Once he arrived, he apparently “pleaded” with WWE officials to let him participate in the latest televised show and defend his WWE Cruiserweight title against challenger Cedric Alexander. However, WWE officials weren’t allowing it and told him to head back to his hotel to continue recovering from his illness.

To explain Enzo’s absence, WWE used the real-life story that the Cruiserweight champ was suffering from illness and even had a segment involving his recent on television love interest, Nia Jax. During a backstage segment, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss asked Nia to have her back during a match, but Nia said she couldn’t since she had to bring chicken soup to Enzo while he was dealing with his illness.

Enzo also posted an apology video to the WWE fans on his Instagram account for missing WWE’s Raw on Monday.

As far as tonight’s episode of 205 Live, the early word is that WWE could decide to keep Enzo Amore away from that show as well, just as a “precautionary measure.” There’s no report yet on what the plan might be for Enzo as far as the Royal Rumble goes, but one has to think he’ll be back to work with WWE again before that arrives.