Trump’s 2018 New Year’s Resolution To ‘Eat A Whole Lot Better’ Fails January 2, After ‘Multiple Funnel Cakes’

President Donald Trump has been the subject of plenty of speculation over his eating habits lately, more than one year after Trump told Dr. Oz that he would like to lose 15 to 20 pounds off of his then 236-pound frame, as reported by the Inquisitr. With Trump’s alleged favorite meals including the fast food meals he ate on the campaign trail – minus the bread on Big Macs and Filet-o-Fish sandwiches – rumors swirled that Trump was turning to ungodly amounts of fast food as of late.

Even as Trump returned to the White House with First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump on Monday, January 1, the president’s tight-fitting New Year’s Eve tuxedo made him the center of weight-gain buzz on Twitter. Now instead of slowing down, the online buzz about Trump’s eating habits has resurged. According to the below tweet from the popular Twitter account called “Rogue WH Snr Advisor,” which claims to have direct insider knowledge from the West Wing of the White House, Trump allegedly made a New Year’s resolution to “eat a whole lot better” in 2018.

However, the same source reports that Trump has already failed his mission to improve his eating habits, only two days into 2018. Trump reportedly already “engulfed multiple funnel cakes today.”

One of Trump's New Years Resolutions was to "eat a whole lot better." Nice try. He's already engulfed multiple funnel cakes today. We're 2 days in. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) January 2, 2018

As seen in the below photo, certain funnel cakes come complete with powdered sugar on top and in generous portions. Oftentimes sold at amusement parks, funnel cakes are usually loaded with sugar and fat. According to My Fitness Pal, one funnel cake can contain 760 calories, 44 grams of fat, 80 grams of carbohydrates, 16 grams of sugar and eight grams of protein.

Whereas the protein can represent a healthy nutrient, only three funnel cakes eaten in one day would bring Trump close to or above the daily recommended calories for the entire day, not to mention the high amount of sugar and fat contained in the cakes.

Rumors emerge about Trump eating funnel cakes, breaking his alleged New Year’s resolution in 2018 to eat better. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Questions and comments flowing into the above Twitter account feature Twitter users asking things like, “What kind of mad man eats funnel cakes outside of the fairgrounds?” Others are making comments about the potential negative impact such eating could have on Trump’s health.