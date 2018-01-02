‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hot Spencer Brothers Have Sally Chasing Wyatt While Hope Reins In Liam

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally (Courtney Hope) may have an epiphany and realize that Liam (Scott Clifton) may not be the man for her after all. B&B fans will remember that Sally discovered Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) indiscretion with Bill (Don Diamont). She didn’t want to be the one to break Liam’s heart with the truth, so she kept Steffy’s dirty secret thinking that she would be saving a marriage. However, now that Liam has discovered his wife’s infidelity, he’s there for the taking. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, little does Sally know that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has just arrived back in town.

B&B fans will well remember the crazy Hope, Liam and Steffy love triangle that played out for years on the CBS soap opera. Hope, who has always been a sweet, reticent character, will return during the week of January 8-12 as a confident and self-assured woman. If Sally thinks that Hope will back down when she sees her putting the moves on Liam, she is in for a surprise. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry state that Scott Clifton screen tested with Annika Noelle before she got the role, indicating that there is a possibility that the two will spend a lot of time on screen together.

However, Steffy and Liam fans need not despair. Spoilers indicate that the return of Hope doesn’t mean that Liam finally chooses Hope over his wife again. Hope’s presence will at the very least allow Liam to reflect on his true feelings, and he will need to make some manly decisions in the future.

Sally will likely be fed up with playing second-string to all the exes and may decide to move onto fresh territory. Viewers will remember that after declaring his undying love, Thomas (Pierson Fode) also left Sally for his ex, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey). Since Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is making the moves on Katie (Heather Tom), Wyatt (Darin Brooks) may be without a girlfriend in the weeks to come. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally and Wyatt could seek solace in each other’s arms and find a sizzling hot romance instead.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.