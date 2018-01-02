‘Mindhunter’ Season 2: Potential Release Date, Cast And Things To Expect

Season 2 of Mindhunter has been confirmed by Netflix in November last year after the first season was listed among the best TV shows of 2017 with many publications. The series is based on the true crime book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

David Fincher stated in an interview that production for Season 2 of Mindhunter will begin in 2018; therefore, fans can expect a release date in Fall 2018. It will likely feature 10 episodes like the first season.

The second season will add new cast members as Holden Ford and Bill Tench investigate the Atlanta Child Murders. David Fincher told Billboard in an interview that Season 2 will also feature more African-American music to support what is happening in the plot of the series.

Also known as the Atlanta murders of 1979–1981, 28 children, teenagers, and adults were killed during this time period.

Through the first season, a mystery character showed up in a majority of the episodes as he worked for ADT. Many fans came up with the theory that this character is Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK killer. Rader committed 10 murders between 1974 to 1991 and it is unclear what it is in store for this character in Season 2 of the series.

Based on the Mindhunter timeline, Rader will have committed murders during Season 2 but will not be caught until 2005. David Fincher told Screenrant that he is hoping for five seasons of Mindhunter; therefore, Rader will likely not be caught until later in the series.

It’s also possible that Dennis Rader’s arc will run parallel with the main case of the second season in Atlanta with short scenes of the would be notorious serial killer. The series is based on true events with some of the Ed Kemper dialogue being identical to the real interview of the serial killer.

There have not been any casting announcements for new characters of the second season. One of the expected new cast members is Wayne Williams, who was convicted for two of the Atlanta Child Murders. The main cast members Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr are expected to return.