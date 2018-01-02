Paris Hilton Engaged To Chris Zylka Over The Holiday Weekend

It is an exciting start to 2018 for Paris Hilton, as the 36-year-old heiress got engaged to actor Chris Zylka over the holiday weekend. The happy couple was spending the holiday weekend in Aspen, Colorado, which is when the Leftovers actor popped the question, and Hilton said yes.

According to People, the couple was posing for a picture on the slopes after getting some lunch. This is when Zylka surprised Hilton, as he got down on one knee and proposed. Hilton “immediately said yes” and said she “was so excited and surprised” by the engagement. She had nothing but kind words for her future hubby as she talked to People about the big engagement news.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Paris and Chris first met eight years ago at an Oscars party. However, the couple reconnected a couple of years ago. They started dating, but their new relationship was not made official until February of last year when Paris shared an Instagram post with Chris.

#BirthdaySelfie with my loves ✨????????????????????????✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

It looks like Paris knew that Zylka was the one for her as soon as the relationship started. Hilton said that she “knew there was something special about him” from their very first date. She went on to say that Chris is “so loyal, dedicated, and loving,” and she knew from the very beginning that she “wanted to be with him forever.” The love goes both ways though, as Zylka was gushing over his new fiancee also.

“Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The proposal was caught on camera, as Paris shared all of the photos on her Instagram account. From the looks of it, the couple is very happy together.

This is not the first time Paris has shared photos on her Instagram of the happy couple. She often posts photos of them together and captions them saying how in love she is with him. Zylka had a different approach to showing how much he loved Paris and their relationship. He surprised Hilton with a large tattoo of her name in Disney font on his arm, which Paris seemed to love.

The couple spent the holidays together and Paris shared a post where she admitted that she finally realized “why it never worked with anyone else.” That turned into a proposal one week later from Chris, so it looks like she was correct.

No wedding details have been announced yet.