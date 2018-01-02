David Bowie’s Son Has Launched A Book Club Of Late Rock Star’s Favorite Books

David Bowie’s son Duncan Jones has decided to go on a “literary journey” of the top 100 books that his father loved best, and now he wants to take fans of the Ziggy Stardust star along for the ride.

On December 26, the Warcraft director tweeted his invitation for all fans to join him in exploring his father’s rich collection of books that he felt were important enough to recommend to his millions of fans.

“Alright gang! Anyone who wants to join along, we are reading Peter Ackroyd’s Hawksmoor, as an amuse cerveau before we get into the heavy stuff. You have until Feb 1.”

The first book that the David Bowie book club will read is Hawksmoor by Peter Ackroyd. Duncan revealed that his father was a voracious reader, and Hawksmoor was one of his favorites.

“My dad was a beast of a reader. One of his true loves was Peter Ackroyd’s sojourns into the history of Britain & its cities. I’ve been feeling a building sense of duty to go on the same literary marathon in tribute to dad. Time allowing…”

Hawksmoor, the 1985 Whitbread Award-winning book, is considered a prime example of postmodernist fiction. The 288-page detective novel is filled with British history, mystery, and occultism, as well as references to poets William Blake and Milton.

According to NME, David Bowie released his 25th and last album Blackstar on January 8, 2016, the day he turned 69. He died two days later.

According to Rolling Stone, back in 2013, David Bowie published his “personal list of ‘100 Top Books'” on his website. The cornucopia of titles range from such classics like The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald to the Viz comic. It should be no surprise that George Orwell’s 1984 is included in this list.

Should the David Bowie book club read one book a month, the quest will take just over eight years, but perhaps the journey will uncover more insights into the brilliant mind of the Thin White Duke.

David Bowie’s Top 100 Books, In Alphabetical Order