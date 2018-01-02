‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Finds Out He’s Not The Father Of Lani’s Baby

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that JJ Deveraux’s world is about to be turned upside down yet again. Although JJ is still dealing with the aftermath of shooting Theo Carver, he’ll now have a brand new drama on his plate to start off the new year.

According to a January 1 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, JJ will soon hear the news that his girlfriend, Lani, is pregnant. Of course, JJ may believe that he is the father of Lani’s baby at first, considering that they were not broken up for very long, but he’ll reportedly soon learn that is not the case. While JJ and Lani were apart during the time Theo was in a coma, Lani believed that JJ and Gabi had a fling and went running to Eli for comfort. Days of Our Lives viewers watched the two have a one-night stand, and it seems that Eli is the father of Lani’s child.

The report suggests that JJ will overhear Lani tell someone that she is pregnant, and he’ll realize that the timing of the pregnancy doesn’t add up, and he will know that he can’t be the father of the child. This will likely devastate JJ, who is completely in love with Lani. Days of Our Lives fans have seen JJ go through so much as of late, and this will be yet another hurdle for him to jump over. However, things could take a shocking turn if JJ decides to play along and not reveal the fact that he knows he’s not the father. JJ could decide that he loves Lani enough to raise the baby as his own and keep Eli in the dark about the child’s true paternity.

Of course, Days of Our Lives viewers know secrets never stayed buried for long in Salem and that eventually the news will come out about the real identity of the father. However, other characters such as Eli’s mother, Valerie, and grandmother, Julie, will likely have something to say about the pregnancy once they find out that the baby may belong to Eli.

Days of Our Lives fans can watch all the drama go down weekday afternoons on NBC.