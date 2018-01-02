Miley Cyrus is stepping up for 2017’s Team Miley. The Voice’s Janice Freeman, who appeared on the recently wrapped Season 13 of the NBC show, teared up in an emotional video posted online this week where she revealed that Miley actually put her up in an apartment and then paid for six months rent on a house when she had nowhere else to go.

Janice made the emotional confession in a live stream session with fans on New Year’s Day, where she cried as she revealed how Cyrus – who she grew very close to during their time working together on the show – had been taking care of her.

The singer referred to Miley as her “dawg” and her “best friend” as she broke down in tears in the video, which was captured and re-uploaded online by The Jasmine Brand.

Freeman then continued by revealing that Miley “blessed me to be able to move in [to a home],” revealing that the singer “put me in my family in a wonderful two bedroom apartment before I found something.”

The visibly emotional singer also revealed in the video that Cyrus was instrumental in finding her an apartment to live in before she then paid the deposit on her home and also paid for six months worth of rent in advance in order to allow Janice and her family to get back on their feet.

Miley Cyrus bought her 'The Voice' contestant Janice Freeman & her family an apartment before buying them the house they wanted. She is a pure soul with a true heart of gold. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tVx8H0dAWU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2018

“I will defend you to the very end,” she continued as if she were speaking directly to the “Malibu” singer, revealing that Cyrus “continues” to “bless” and help her even though she was eliminated from The Voice shortly before the December finale.

Fans flocked to social media to praise Cyrus for her incredible gesture, tweeting about how proud they were of the star.

“I can’t believe Miley bought a house for Janice and her family, is she even real?… her heart and personality is out of this world,” said one fan after Janice revealed how her coach had helped her during a tough time. “She [does] NOT deserve all the hate she’s receiving from all the people, she’s an angel sent to this world.”

“Miley Cyrus has a HEART of GOLD, and no one can deny that,” tweeted another fan after seeing The Voice contestant become emotional during her live stream session. “I cried watching this, god bless @janice_freeman.”

Notably, Cyrus became incredibly emotional and cried when Freeman was voted off The Voice during the November 28 episode of the show during the Top 11 Instant Save. She revealed how close she and the eliminated contestant had grown during their time on the show last year.

Miley said that she was in “complete shock” to see her friend sent home before telling her, “You are a fighter, you are a warrior, you are a role model.”

Janice then replied by telling the coach, “You will have a friend for life and anything that you need from me, I am here. Thank you for what you have given me.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As for whether or not Cyrus will ever return to The Voice after leaving the show in December to make way for Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys to sit alongside Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on Season 14, the former Hannah Montana star revealed following the recent finale that she’s hoping to reclaim her revolving chair at some point in the future.

She told Parade last month that she’s hoping to return to the series once again, admitting that she’d “love” to coach on a third season after appearing on Seasons 11 and 13.

“I would like to come back any time because I love making music,” Miley said in the recent interview when asked if she’ll ever be back again, admitting that “it’s been so much fun sitting next to Jennifer [Hudson]” on the most recent round of the NBC series.