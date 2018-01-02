Kailyn Lowry Is Writing Emotional Book: Why Is She Apologizing To Her Kids?

Kailyn Lowry is a single mother of three children and many people believe that the Teen Mom 2 star is doing a great job raising three sons on her own. Even though Kailyn isn’t known for her lasting relationships, she does get support from fans who believe she’s doing the best she can as a single mother. The Teen Mom 2 star has written several books about her life and about events that her children may know nothing about. Fans have been asking her for a new book and Lowry recently revealed that she was writing a book to her son, Lux Russell. She explained on Twitter that she was writing the book to her son Lux, but ended up writing a book for all her children.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry also revealed that the book was an apology of sorts, but she didn’t reveal what she was apologizing for. It’s possible that she’s apologizing to Lux for bringing him into the world without a steady father in his life. Kailyn has previously revealed that she knew Lux wouldn’t have Chris Lopez in his life and that she would be doing this pregnancy on her own. She knew she would be a single mother before she even announced this pregnancy. But as she revealed on Twitter, her book has become an apology to all of her children – not just Lux.

“So I started writing this book to lux… basically an apology letter to him… a letter to lux… now it’s a book to all 3 of my boys. And I can’t think of the perfect title…” Kailyn revealed on Twitter, adding in a separate tweet, “My other book titles just came to me and this one means so much.”

Lowry has also revealed that she feels bad for putting Lincoln through the divorce. She has revealed that she regrets getting married and that she doesn’t want much to do with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. These days, Javi is dating Kailyn’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, and it’s possible that Lowry wants to apologize to her son for whatever she put him through. It’s uncertain what she’s apologizing for, but maybe she wants to apologize to Isaac for witnessing everything he did during her turbulent time with Javi during the last few months. As for a book title, Lowry is still struggling with one but one follower pointed out that she should call it “Hard To Explain,” as this is what Kailyn wrote to a fan who asked why she felt the need to apologize to her sons.

Kailyn Lowry has provided no details about her book, but it sounds like this one may be available later this year.