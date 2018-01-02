Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2018: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Stars Reportedly In Danger, Actress Dumps Chris Martin

Many fans are now thrilled for the imminent premiere of the Fifty Shades Freed movie. The forthcoming film marks the third appearance of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in a motion picture together. The Fifty Shades franchise is about to conclude, but it does not necessarily mean that everything would go smooth between its lead characters – Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele – as new threats could jeopardize their happy ending.

The first Fifty Shades Freed trailer, which was released in September 2017, revealed that Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) have decided to tie the knot, Us Weekly shared. The newlyweds would fly off to Europe for their honeymoon. After spending quality time together, the couple would return to Seattle where Christian gives Seattle Independent Publishing as a post-wedding present for his wife.

However, things would start to go chaotic after the character of Jamie Dornan leaves for an important meeting in New York City. Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) would try to kidnap Ana, who was his former protégé. Other Fifty Shades Freed spoilers also suggest that Dakota Johnson’s character would find out that Christian and former ladylove Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger) are seeing each other behind her back.

It was also reported that Elena and Jack would work together to destroy the relationship of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s characters. As a matter of fact, the latest Fifty Shades Freed trailer featured Anastasia Steele fighting for her life as Jack Hyde tries to kill her. The third teaser also revealed that Christian would accuse Ana of getting pregnant on purpose after she misses her contraception injection appointments.

Meanwhile, recent rumors suggest that Dakota Johnson could possibly appear alone in the upcoming red carpet premiere of the Fifty Shades Freed movie. Aside from her alleged spat with Jamie Dornan, the 28-year-old actress reportedly turned down her rumored suitor, Chris Martin. Speculations have it that the Coldplay frontman attempted to reunite with ex-partner Gwyneth Paltrow during the holidays.

However, Gossip Cop was quick to debunk the claims and stated that this is very unlikely since the Iron Man actress is currently engaged to Brad Falchuk. While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither Dakota Johnson nor Chris Martin has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, devoted supporters of Jamie Dornan’s leading lady and Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-lover should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Catch the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed movie on Feb. 9, 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!