Many fans got worried after TLC decided to stop airing the 19 Kids And Counting series in 2015. Avid followers of Jim Bob Duggar wondered how the 52-year-old reality star would be able to provide the needs of his ever-expanding family. However, recent reports suggest that the husband of Michelle Duggar is still making millions of dollars despite being away from the limelight lately.

TheRichest suggests that the net worth of Jim Bob Duggar is $3.6 million. Reports have it that the Duggar family continues living their “debt-free lifestyle” through their patriarch’s booming real estate career. In 2012, Jim revealed that he acquired numerous commercial real estate properties after attending Jim Sammons’ financial seminar.

“After just seeing the first session, the truths from God’s Word being taught through Mr. Sammons began to convict me of my need to ‘owe no man anything but love.'”

As a matter of fact, the family’s real estate properties were their main source of income before their reality television show became a huge hit. Though the popular clan was not able to pay for their first home in cash, they were reportedly debt free for seven years. The wife of Jim Bob Duggar previously revealed that they also find ways to save money such as buying their daily essentials in bulk and purchasing clothes at the thrift store.

In 2009, E! News revealed that Jim Bob Duggar and his family could earn more than $25,000 for four or five days’ work filming their family’s reality television series. Other than real estate and showbiz, it was claimed that the Duggar patriarch had also tried getting into towing and car lot businesses. Additionally, Jim Bob successfully entered politics in 1999 after securing a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, previous reports suggested that Jim Bob Duggar is not on good terms with the husband of his daughter, Jessa. In Touch Weekly shared, in August 2017, that the Duggar patriarch and Ben Seewald could not meet halfway due to their “opposing religious beliefs.” The news outlet stated that the spat was triggered when Ben openly expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement during a 19 Kids And Counting episode.

Rumors are rife that Jim Bob and his son-in-law have not addressed their personal issues yet up to this writing. While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the former reality stars has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of Duggar family should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct! Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jim Bob Duggar and his family!