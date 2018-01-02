‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Marla Adams Previews What’s Ahead For Dina And Reveals Her Fate On ‘Y&R’

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) isn’t going to die anytime soon. Marla Adams, the actress who plays Dina, sat down with Soap Opera Digest and she revealed what’s ahead for her character. She warns the Y&R fans that January will be a very emotional month for the Abbott family.

Adams recalls the moment when the then head writer Sally Sussman called her to return to the CBS soap opera; she was incredibly nervous. It had been years since she appeared on Young and the Restless. Not long after that, Marla learned that Dina would have Alzheimer’s disease and her stress shot through the roof. She wasn’t sure she could pull it off. Marla remembers questioning Sally on if she was bringing her back just to kill her off. Sussman assured her that she would not die, adding that the storyline was a big storyline –it could go on for years.

Marla explained that Young and the Restless writing team told her that Dina had the disease for just over a year before coming to Genoa City. She decided to take on the challenge and hoped that she could portray someone with Alzheimer’s disease authentically.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that executive producer Mal Young’s mother had Alzheimer’s disease. Adams said that after his father died, he took care of his mother for five years. His mother had violent episodes and said very mean things to her loved ones. Right now, Dina is lashing out at her children at times. Other times, she is lucid.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dina and Traci (Beth Maitland) will share a few emotional scenes in January. Adams claimed that she cried reading the script. She believes the story they are telling is very compelling and realistic.

“Traci and I have scenes in January that will break your heart. Traci is theheart and soul of the Abbott family and she keeps them in line. I have a feeling Beth [Maitland] will be back often over the next several months.”

As for those pesky rumors that Dina is going to die soon, Marla just shakes her head. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina isn’t going anywhere. Mal has no plans to kill her off anytime soon.

“I don’t know where this story is going, but it’s not going to be pretty,” Marla said. “However, you can bet that it will be compassionate and heartfelt.”

Wherever Dina’s storyline takes Marla Adams, she believes Mal Young will write the script with heart, compassion, and love.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.