‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Episode 9 Spoilers: Jo Faces Her Abusive Husband Paul, FBI’s Stumped On Hacker Case

Grey’s Anatomy will return on Thursday, January 18. The spoilers tease that Jo (Camille Luddington) will have a face-to-face confrontation with her estranged husband, Paul (Mathew Morrison). Some spoilers even suggested that Jo could decide to give her husband another chance. But what about Alex (Justin Chambers)? Did the FBI ever figure out who hacked into Grey Sloan’s network?

In the episode titled “Four Seasons in One Day,” ABC hints that Jo and Paul will discuss how to handle the divorce.

Grey’s Anatomy viewers know that she has been running away from him for a long time. She went as far as to change her name so he couldn’t find her.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that Jo told Alex that Paul was an abusive husband, both physically and emotionally. She did everything she could to get away from him. Now that he’s back, she could feel trapped into reuniting with him.

In the Grey’s Anatomy’s mid-season finale, Jo looked horrified when she saw her husband smiling at her. Paul had a creepy grin on his face, which validated Jo’s claims that he isn’t a good guy. Fans can’t help but jump to the conclusion that Jo could reunite with her husband just to avoid drama with him.

Grey’s Anatomy co-showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed that the focus of Season 14B would be Jo and Paul’s relationship. They will focus on the effects of domestic violence on a partner. However, she made it clear that the subject matter will not always be dark. By the end of the season, Jo will be in a much better place and completely free of Paul.

Even though she is free of Paul, it doesn’t mean she will get her happily ever after with Alex. Grey’s Anatomy fans will have to wait to see what’s in store for the couple.

“I’ve talked a lot about how this season [we’re refocusing the show on] fun and joy and laughter, and my commitment has been to make sure there’s laughter in every episode — even the ones where the stories that we’re telling are quite painful and quite dark. And, my hope is, that women will come out of this story feeling empowered. I’m really proud of this story. I’m really proud of the work that we’re doing,” Grey’s Anatomy boss Krista Vernoff explained.

Because it came out of nowhere and it can take everything away. #GreysAnatomy — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 17, 2017

As for the FBI investigation into someone hacking into the hospital’s network, it will continue on Thursday, January 18. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers state that no one could agree on whether they should pay the hackers to get control of their network again or let the FBI handle it. They feared the FBI would take too long and they needed control of their network to run the hospital efficiently.

On January 18, the FBI and hospital administration come to an agreement. They will get control of their network and learn the identity of the hacker.



Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, January 18 at 8/7 p.m. on ABC.