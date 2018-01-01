WWE News: Latest Update On Paige For Monday’s ‘Raw’ Episode

A recent update on WWE star Paige indicates her potential for appearing at Monday’s Raw for the first day of the New Year. Paige was hurt this past week while working in a six-woman tag team match alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville against Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James. After being taken backstage by medical personnel, fans were left hoping that she wasn’t going to be sidelined for a long time after just recently getting back to the WWE.

In a report from the PWInsider, an update on Paige’s status was given. The latest indication is that she will be at the very least backstage for tonight’s Raw. As far as appearing on the show or in the ring, that’s unknown at this point. It’s always possible that Paige could appear in just a backstage segment or another segment where less ring work is involved should the WWE and their personnel feel she needs a bit more time to recover. The latest edition of Raw is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, with 27 days until the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view. There haven’t been any reports that Paige will or will not be in the women’s Rumble match, but she is among those listed with betting odds to win at some sportsbooks.

#Absolution @mandysacs @sonyadevillewwe A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:13am PST

As mentioned, Paige’s injury occurred while working in a women’s tag match. At one point, she went down after a kick by Sasha Banks. The match was stopped as Paige laid on the mat and medical staff checked on her. Eventually, a stretcher was brought out for Paige, but according to some reports, she was able to walk on her own backstage after the incident. Since then, there hasn’t been any indication by WWE or others as far as Paige being out of action.

Paige has been part of a major storyline as the WWE heads into its first-ever female Royal Rumble. The former WWE Divas Champion has currently been leading the stable known as Absolution, which includes Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The trio has been trying to take down the entire women’s division just weeks after Paige made her big return to WWE television. In addition to that, WWE is looking to promote her biopic Fighting with My Family. The documentary is based on her life, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson co-producing. The movie is set for release in 2018.

WWE will likely keep a close eye on her latest situation. Paige was already sidelined for well over a year due to her neck issues, in addition to the accompanying recovery and rehabilitation. Fans are certainly hoping she will be in good health to participate in the historic women’s match later this month, but WWE will be cautious moving forward so she won’t be out of action for even longer.