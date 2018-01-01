People simply cannot stop talking about the shocking moments in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Warning: Spoilers about the latest Star Wars movie lie ahead, so proceed with caution if you’ve yet to see the film.

Fans were blown away by General Leia Organa’s jaw-dropping survival, Luke Skywalker’s revelation about how Ben Solo became Kylo Ren, and Supreme Leader Snoke’s unexpected death. However, there are still skeptics who believe that the truth about Rey’s parents has not yet been revealed. Will everything finally come to light in Star Wars IX?

Rey’s parentage has been a hot topic since before the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There are several theories suggesting the girl from Jakku is the lost Skywalker child or perhaps the granddaughter of Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, expectations were shattered in Star Wars 8 when Kylo Ren bluntly stated that Rey’s parents were “nobodies” who sold her off to Unkar Plutt when she was younger. This means that she is just a random person who just happens to be Force-sensitive.

The revelation about Rey’s insignificance certainly didn’t sit well with fan theorists who still believe her lineage could be more meaningful. Interestingly, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson admitted to HuffPost that Star Wars 9 might take Rey’s backstory in a different direction since J.J. Abrams will be taking over in the third movie.

“Anything’s still open, and I’m not writing the next film. [Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio] are doing it.”

It certainly sounds like J.J. Abrams will have the final say about Rey’s lineage since many believe that Kylo Ren had left out some crucial details in his confirmation. Rian Johnson was quick to point out that the revelation might be similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s explanation about why he told Luke Skywalker that his father was killed by Darth Vader instead of stating that Anakin Skywalker had turned to the Dark Side. If this is the case, Rey’s parents could be revealed to be more important in Star Wars 9.

Kylo Ren may have taken advantage of taking ‘a certain point of view’ when he confirmed Rey’s lineage in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ Disney

So who are Rey’s true parents, and could they somehow be connected to the Skywalkers? It is still unclear how J.J. Abrams plans to tell her story in Star Wars 9. Nevertheless, fans are hoping that Rey’s lineage will still present a major plot twist in the highly anticipated sequel.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still playing in theaters worldwide. J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars 9 is expected to premiere in 2019.