NFL Playoffs Bracket 2017: Fans Mock Ravens Elimination, Applaud Buffalo Bills For End Of Playoffs Drought

The NFL playoffs bracket for 2017 was recently released and the Buffalo Bills are featured on it for the first time in 18 years!

As shown by the flood of headlines and social media posts that followed the team’s 22-16 victory against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, this marks the first time that the Bills have had a postseason run since 1999.

Perhaps the positive momentum of the Buffalo Bills’ regular season and playoff berth may boost the team’s chances of advancing stage by stage, game after game through the NFL playoffs bracket – leading them directly to the Super Bowl. However, the odds of that happening are relatively low. In addition to the stiff competition that they would have to overcome just to make it to the Super Bowl (starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars), one must also take into consideration that the Buffalo Bills have never won the Big Game when they did make it. In fact, the 58-year-old team is the only team in the NFL to win 4 consecutive conference championships (1990-1993) and lose the corresponding Super Bowl games.

On the other hand, a solid argument to combat that losing streak would be that the Buffalo Bills did not have Sean McDermott as the head coach back then.

Just think about what former coach Rex Ryan had to say about Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills back in July.

[Featured Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Photos]