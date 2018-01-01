‘Madden NFL 18’ Tournament Gives Football Fans One Last Chance To Win Super Bowl LII Tickets

Madden NFL 18 players have a chance to grind their way to free Super Bowl LII tickets courtesy of a tournament being held at Microsoft Stores on Saturday, January 6, 2018. Super Bowl LII is scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Justin Timberlake is the headlining performer for the Halftime Show.

All season long, players have had the opportunity to qualify for the Madden 18 Community Series Regional Championships. But, for those who didn’t make the cut, and last-minute contenders, there’s one final shot at glory and tickets to the big game through the last chance qualifier (LCQ).

The LCQ is limited to the first 64 players to register for the event. Registration can be completed at participating Microsoft Store locations. Participation in the tournament is also limited to those aged 13 or above, and anyone 17-years-old or younger has to have a parent or guardian sign a permission form before registering.

Madden NFL 18‘s community LCQ event consists of single-elimination matches, which means only the player with a flawless record gets the opportunity to move on to the next phase of the competition. Winning at the Microsoft Store’s LCQ does not grant the winner the coveted Super Bowl tickets, though. Instead, it gives the winner of the grueling gauntlet an opportunity to compete at the Regional Championships being held on Saturday, January 13.

Regionals is broken down into East, West, North, and South divisions. At this point, the tournament is invitation-only, pitting the winners from store locations within the same region against each other. It’s still a single-elimination competition, too. But, winning at the regional level earns the four competitors who come out on top a trip to Minneapolis. But, not the Super Bowl tickets.

In Minneapolis the four regional championship winners will have to play for the tickets during a “Grand Finals” event scheduled to be held on Friday, February 2.

For those football fans who don’t win, or just can’t make it to Minneapolis on Super Bowl Sunday, all Microsoft Stores in the U.S. are hosting a special event in the morning on game day. The festivities include Madden tournaments without the pressure of Super Bowl tickets on the line.

While fans compete for a chance to see the big game live, the weekend of January 6 is also when the Wild Card teams are scheduled to face off for a shot at their respective division championships. According to NFL.com, the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are the projected seeds for the AFC Division Championship. Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are the projected NFC seeds. The divisional round takes place January 13-14, with the Conference Championships being held on Sunday, January 21.