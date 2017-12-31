Jamie Otis Open Up About Life As A New Mom, Nurse And Reality TV Star

Life is good for reality television stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. The two have been through rough times and heartache along with uncertainty and now things are hectic but falling into place. Just to recap, Jamie and Doug met on Married at First Sight, worked hard to make their marriage work, went through trauma losing their first child, have since welcomed their daughter and now have another reality show documenting their journey. Jamie and Doug are definitely sending 2017 out with a bang!

Reality TV World caught up with Jamie to get the scoop on how life is going as a new mom, her and Doug’s new show and a few other happenings fans may not have known. Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One premiered December 19 and the new series will lead fans through the couple preparing to welcome their daughter, as well as, life after the birth as new parents. Henley Grace was born in August and Jamie and Doug couldn’t be more in love with their sweet rainbow baby.

While waiting for Henley to arrive, Doug and Jamie were living with his parents for awhile so they could save some money to purchase their first home. When Jamie was six months pregnant, she now reveals what most fan probably did not know and this is that Doug had lost his job. He was let go due to the company downsizing and Otis shares it added a lot of stress to their situation. Jamie shared that the job loss lasted a few months and was very stressful on her and Doug. While she says she loves her inlaws, she noted that she and Doug just wanted to welcome their daughter to their own home and have privacy as new parents.

Jamie also shares that Doug being unemployed was very hard on their marriage at times and that she has learned that after three and a half years of marriage you just have to work through it. She said, “And what we’ve learned after three-and-a-half years of marriage is that you really need to stick it out, even if it’s really hard at times, you need to stick it out and you love and support each other through it. And when you finally get over that hump — because you will — you become so much stronger and happier together.”

Otis says as a new mom she is literally tired all the time. Not only is she filming their new show five days a week, she is also still pulling 12 hour shifts as a labor and delivery nurse. Jamie gives tons of credit to Doug and his family though for helping out so much with Henley. She says Doug never questions having to get up at night to feed the baby so Jamie can sleep before her shift at the hospital.

Fans can see how tired she is from her social media posts as well. Jamie took to Instagram around Christmas to share a photo of herself and Henley. She captioned it, “Mommy truths: Lately I haven’t been able to get out of yoga pants, a sweatshirt & a hat. Buuut it’s my baby’s first #Christmas & I’d rather spend all my extra time giving her kisses & lovings than getting myself all dressed up. Maybe one day I’ll find the time do both. Until then, I’ll live in sweats. I’m so excited to have @henleygracehehner this Christmas. She’s the best gift ever.”

Jamie shares that for the upcoming year she and Doug are focusing on their new show and hoping fans like it. She said the show goes deeper than just being new parents. She also admits that she wants more children. Will fans hear another pregnancy announcement from the Hehner’s in 2018? Time will tell.

In the meantime fans can catch their new show on Lifetime television, as well as, the new season of Married at First Sight.