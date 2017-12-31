Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Marriage Won’t Last, Says Australian Psychic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may look like they’re eternally in love, but an Australian “psychic” isn’t getting that vibration: she says the couple won’t last five years.

As News Corp Australia reported, Kerrie Erwin, who also claims to be medium, clairvoyant, spiritual author and healer in Sydney, according to her website, isn’t feeling the love between Meghan and Harry. And here “feeling” is meant in a literal sense: there may be vibrations of love and happiness coming off of the Royal Couple, but Kerrie’s psychic senses aren’t picking them up.

“I’d probably give it five years. I feel there is a lot of personal things going on between them because they’re two very strong individuals.”

In fairness to Kerrie, the Royal Couple will definitely have to sort through some things in their marriage. For starters, there are cultural differences between the two, what with Harry having been raised Royal, and English, while Meghan is American. And although the two countries share a common language (more or less), there are vast cultural differences on opposing sides of The Pond.

There’s also the fact that Royalty is going to be a tough row to hoe for Ms. Markle: although the British press and public do seem to love her, she can still be a little “cheeky” by royal standards, doing things such as making funny faces and sticking out her tongue at official events.

Kerrie did pick up on some happier vibrations from the couple: she sees a pregnancy in Meghan’s future.

“I do get (feelings of) a pregnancy for her next year.”

Speaking of royal pregnancies, Kerrie has also gotten a message from The Beyond regarding Meghan’s soon-to-be brother- and sister-in-law, Prince William and Princess Kate: they’re going to have a girl, she says. Although to be fair, Kerrie could have literally flipped a coin and made that prediction.

Not for nothing, Kerrie thinks William and Kate are in for a much longer marriage than Harry and Meghan, according to The Daily Mail.

“I feel like they’re a very good couple. They’re soulmates.”

Leaving the shadowy world of psychic vibrations and messages from The Beyond, and entering the equally shadowy world of complex mathematical equations and micro-economics, it appears that the British betting public has some other collective ideas about how things will go for the Royal Couple.

Over on Irish betting site Paddy Power, where betting on the outcome of non-sports events (such as politics and royalty) is a thing and is legal, the bookmaker is taking wagers on a whole host of possible Royal Wedding outcomes. For example, you can get odds of 13:2 (that is, you bet two pounds to win 13) that Meghan will be confirmed to be pregnant before tying the knot. Similarly, you can get odds of 33:1 that William and Kate’s third baby (who will only be a few weeks old by the time of the wedding) will be an honorary ring bearer or flower girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19.