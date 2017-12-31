Brad Pitt Has Had A ‘Transformative’ 2017: How His Hard Year Changed His Life Forever

What a difference a year can make. 2017 has been a transformative time for actor Brad Pitt, and he is finally moving on with his life after his split from Angelina Jolie last year. The War Machine star has been through quite a journey, but he is now ready for the next chapter in his life.

2017 Started Off At A Low Point For Pitt

According to E! News, Pitt’s year started off with his ex claiming in court documents that he was “terrified the public will learn the truth” about him. Her lawyer stated in the filing that Pitt wanted to keep the entire case private, especially because of the abuse investigations from the FBI and the Department of Children and Family services, but Jolie did end up meeting him halfway by agreeing to keep custody proceedings confidential.

Both investigations into Pitt’s actions on a flight from London to Los Angeles determined that there was no further action needed.

Pitt Step Up And Steps Out

Just a few days after Jolie’s lawyers filed the court documents, Pitt made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globe Awards to present clips from Moonlight, a movie his company, Plan B, produced, and he seemed moved by the enthusiastic applause.

Even though things were getting ugly in court, Pitt and Jolie quietly attempted to improve their relationship for the sake of their six children. He flew to Cambodia in February to spend time with his kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne – while Jolie did press for her movie First They Killed My Father.

After his trip, Pitt laid low and kept to himself while riding his motorcycle around L.A. and spending time in a friend’s studio working on what he referred to as “sculpture folly,” using art as a form of therapy.

Pitt Came Clean About His Demons

During the spring, he also spoke with GQ Style and admitted that he was renovating himself.

“You strip down to the foundation and break out the mortar. I don’t know,” Pitt said. “For me, this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street. I’m an a–hole when it comes to this need for justice. I don’t know where it comes from, this hollow quest for justice for some perceived slight. I can drill on that for days and years. It’s done me no good whatsoever. It’s such a silly idea, the idea that the world is fair. And this is coming from a guy who hit the lottery, I’m well aware of that. I hit the lottery, and I still would waste my time on those hollow pursuits.”

The 54-year-old also revealed that he stopped drinking because it had become a problem. He quit everything but alcohol when he started his family, but the boozing was keeping him from dealing with things in his life.

He said that avoiding pain is a mistake because it is those things that shape who we are, adding that every misstep in his life has led to epiphany, understanding, and joy.

Pitt Suffered Even More Loss

The death of his Plan B Co-Founder Brad Grey immediately tested Pitt’s new-found approach to life. Grey died of cancer in May, and then just four days later his friend Chris Cornell committed suicide.

Back To Work

He slowly eased back into the public eye at the beginning of the summer with a fun appearance on the Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars segment with Stephen Colbert and participating in “The Weatherman” sketch on Comedy Central’s Jim Jeffries Show.

The last few months of the year found Brad Pitt working on his new film Ad Astra and, as W Magazine reports, starting to date around (but nothing serious). He’s still not divorced, but he and Jolie continue to co-parent and do their best to get along for the children.