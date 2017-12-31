Cardi B: How Offset Cheating Scandal Is Making Their Romance Stronger Amid Engagement

Cardi B may have forgiven Offset for allegedly cheating on her, but it seems that the rapper had a lot of making up to do to win his girlfriend back.

Last week, reports claimed that the Migos star had stepped out on his relationship with the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker after his phone was hacked and several video clips of a naked unidentified woman surfaced online.

Offset’s voice is clearly heard in the background as he films the woman he repeatedly tells to head in the shower, presuming that they had sexual intercourse together.

The video was reportedly recorded a few months back, consequently leading to the couple to break up back in November — it was said that Cardi B was already aware of the scandal before it came to light in the media.

But what Cardi B didn’t hope to happen was that a certain group of hackers would invade her fiancé’s privacy and leak the videos on to the internet.

While the female rapper took Offset back, the video scandal definitely triggered some emotions that she didn’t want to be feeling right now that they have gotten to a better place in their relationship.

Supposedly, as reported by Hollywood Life, Offset is continuously apologizing for his actions and doing everything he can to keep Cardi B’s mind away from the video leakage.

Sources stress that the Migos member is gushing to Cardi B on how much he loves her, and reportedly, they are having a lot of makeup sex. Most of their time is being spent in the bedroom, the insider adds, and they are definitely still passionate with one another.

Cardi B is expected to marry Offset next year, with multiple networks already pitching their offers to document the wedding for millions of dollars. Nothing has been signed on the dotted line just yet, but it’s looking as if the twosome will be documenting their big day for their fans to watch on reality TV.

Cardi B addressed the cheating scandal, affirming that the FBI has been contacted regarding the group of hackers who got their hands on the video and put it out, stressing there’ll be consequences for the reckless actions that were made.