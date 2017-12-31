Three ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couples Listed As Worst Celebrity Couples For 2017

The Hollywood Gossip decided to put together a list of who they feel are the worst celebrity couples of 2017 and three of the couples from Vanderpump Rules ended up on the list. These couples are in the headlines all the time, but it isn’t always for a good reason.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are one couple that ended up on the list, ranking at No. 2. These two even had their own spin-off in 2017 but things didn’t go well for them. By the end of the show, they were about to split, but now they are still together and seem to be going strong. News emerged recently that Jax cheated on Brittany with Faith Stowers. It all came out on the premiere of this season of Vanderpump Rules. Shockingly, she decided to stay with him after all of the drama.

Another couple from Vanderpump Rules on the list is Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who ranked No. 6. These two just got married and seem to be going strong. Luckily for Katie, he doesn’t seem to cheat like Jax does, but he has a lot of fun going out and partying all the time. There have been some rumors that he cheated, though. If those end up being true, then they could end up ranking a bit higher on the list next year.

No. 13 on the list goes to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. These two have been dating a while now, but he has been married the entire time. They actually just started going out in public together recently and Lala didn’t want to admit who her man was for a long time.

A few of the couples from the show luckily didn’t make the list. It seems like fans just love Tom Sandoval and Ariana Maddox together, even though she doesn’t want to get married or have children. You can’t help but love Ken and Lisa Vanderpump either.

Even though a lot of people love Vanderpump Rules, it isn’t surprising that some would agree that these three are some of the worst celebrity couples out there. Don’t miss the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo.