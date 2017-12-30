Watch ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Live Online, Mobile: Ring In 2018 With Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, G-Eazy

What time does Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 start on Sunday night, and how can you watch the show live streaming online? Ryan Seacrest returns to host the year-end special that will feature a night filled with musical entertainment, all leading up to the Times Square Ball drop at midnight.

The New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special airs on your local ABC TV channel, and there are several ways to live stream the six-hour show on your computer, streaming device, or via ABC’s free app for mobile phones and tablets just in case you aren’t near a television on Sunday night. Get the details about the live stream options below.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on December 31 and it won’t end when the Times Square Ball drops. According to ABC, there will be over a dozen musical performances that will go on until 2 a.m. ET. Mariah Carey will headline the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live from New York City, and Britney Spears will perform in Las Vegas.

There is also a lineup of performances scheduled for the West Coast countdown including Charlie Puth, Florida Georgia Line, G-Eazy, Kelly Clarkson, Hailee Steinfeld, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, and more.

How to watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest live streaming online

Quick maintenance check on the Times Square ball. All set – just 2 days until #RockinEve at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/fJIBkGZVmW — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 29, 2017

ABC live streams many of their shows online in select cities across the country, and the live stream can be watched on a variety of devices including computers, tablets, iPhone, Android smartphones, or on streaming devices like Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku.

If you live in one of the following cities, log in with your TV provider account to start the live stream — Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or San Francisco.

According to Deadline, DirectTV customers can watch the ABC live stream in the following cities — Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn, Savannah, and West Palm Beach.

Want to watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on your mobile device? Download the free Watch ABC app to stream programming to your phone or tablet.

ABC isn’t the only network airing a New Year’s Eve TV special. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, there are several programs that will feature entertainment and the countdown to 2016, including CNN’s live special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, and FOX’s New Year’s special hosted by Steve Harvey.