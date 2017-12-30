‘Make America Gay Again’ Banner Appears Next Door To VP Mike Pence

A rainbow banner containing the wording “Make America Gay Again” was wrapped over a stone pillar in front of an Aspen, Colorado, home where U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are currently vacationing for the New Year’s holiday.

Make America Gay Again is currently a trending hashtag on Twitter, generating a mixed reaction, which is not unexpected when hot-button issues emerge on social media.

The banner language is a play on “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), President Trump’s signature campaign catchphrase. The banner was posted at the foot of a driveway shared by two different residences, the Aspen Times reported.

One of the next-door neighbors to where the Pences are staying reportedly emailed the Times with an explanation.

“(The banners) were actually hung by the daughters of the couple who live in the home, and one of their girlfriends (I’m one of them!) with the full support of their parents.”

After the appearance of the banner, Secret Service agents and local law enforcement underscored that they have no intention of interfering with anyone’s free speech rights under the First Amendment and thus there is no consideration given to removing the banner. A sheriff’s deputy was even on the scene when one of the residents came outside and draped the banner over the pillar at the end of the driveway. The homeowners also served chili and corn muffins to the friendly cops guarding Pence’s premises.

A former congressman and Indiana governor, VP Mike Pence is a devout Christian and a supporter of traditional marriage.

The local sheriff noted that Aspen has a “history of irreverence” about VIPs visiting the well-known ski resort area. Pitkin County, where Aspen is located, voted for the Clinton/Kaine ticket over Trump/Pence in Election 2016 by about 70 percent to 24 percent, and Hillary Clinton carried Colorado by about 3 percent, the Washington Post recalled.

As governor, Mike Pence got into some hot water in March 2015 for signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act into law. Shortly thereafter, the law was amended to include protections for LGBT people. He is also on record opposing the revocation of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy in the U.S. military. Mike Pence has also expressed opposition to several other initiatives favored by the LGBTQ community.

The “Make America Gay Again” sign constitutes a developing story, so watch this space for updates.