Scott Disick Planning Romantic NYE Trip With Sofia Richie Amid Kourtney Kardashian Feud, Says Source

Scott Disick is making it up to Sofia Richie after she was allegedly shunned from attending the Kardashians’ Christmas party, it has been reported.

Scott wasted no time hopping on a private jet with Sofia after the Christmas celebrations with his family had come to an end.

Sources had previously mentioned that Scott Disick was allegedly upset over the supposed fact that he wasn’t allowed to bring Sofia with him to the event because Kourtney Kardashian felt it would cause too much conflict with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, also being there.

Richie, who is alleged to be under the impression that Kourtney does not like her, felt gutted over being boycotted from the Christmas party, with guests like Christina Aguilera and Toni Braxton all being on the guest list.

Whatever the case may be, Scott Disick doesn’t want Sofia getting too upset because he’s whisked her out of Los Angeles, having planned a secret getaway trip just in time for New Year’s Eve.

Insiders claim that Disick felt bad for Sofia for not being allowed to go to the Kardashian party, and while heading to Aspen with Kourtney and the kids for NYE had been a traditional thing for the former couple, this year will be different.

Scott Disick has allegedly spent $20,000 on clothes and gear for Richie as they plan to spend the first couple of days of the new year somewhere cold, and from what’s been gathered, the move to travel out of LA with Scott has already put Sofia is a good mood.

The father of three definitely wants his girlfriend to know that she wasn’t forgotten about during the Christmas period, and while Scott is well aware that Kourtney will be spending NYE with her new beau, he sees no reason not to treat Richie to a getaway trip.

While the brief vacation is said to be romantic, Scott Disick reportedly still plans on partying on the actual day he rings in the new year, and wherever the party is held at, Sofia will be right by his side, insiders claim.

The outlet concludes by saying Scott is very serious about his relationship with Sofia and thinks that even better things are to come for the two in 2018.