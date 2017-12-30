Hugh Jackman Nearly Killed Zac Efron Taking Him Out Cycling In Morning Traffic

Hollywood nearly lost one of its most handsome actors of all time. Zac Efron had a near-death experience during a seemingly safe bicycle ride with his Greatest Showman costar Hugh Jackman.

It all happened one morning in London, when Jackman took Efron out cycling in London in the early hours. Apparently, riding a bike early in the morning is not Efron’s cup of tea, so the trip turned out to be quite dangerous for the 30-year-old actor.

Zac Efron recalled how he nearly collided with a bus during the bike ride after following his costar around in London. Everything seemed safe at first, until it all came crashing down when a double decker bus appeared out of nowhere right in front of Efron.

“I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tyre and narrowly missed death,” Efron recalled the bizarre near-death experience during his appearance with Jackman and their Greatest Showman costar Zendaya in a new episode of Graham Norton Show set to air on New Year’s Eve.

But nearly colliding with the huge bus wasn’t the only thing that shocked Efron that morning. It was Jackman’s priceless reaction to his friend’s almost deadly encounter with the bus that truly surprised Zac Efron.

“Hugh was on the other side of the road and stuck up his thumb and just said, ‘You good? Let’s go’,” Efron recalled how Jackman didn’t seem concerned about his Greatest Showman costar’s well-being at all.

Despite narrowly missing death during his bike ride with Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron couldn’t be happier about starring in the Michael Gracey-directed film, which has grossed nearly $43 million so far.

However, Efron admitted to Graham Norton that he initially thought about turning down the role. But two things eventually convinced Efron to do the movie.

“But in my heart, I always wanted to find my way back to my musical roots and when I heard Hugh was playing the lead, I was like, ‘Hell yes!'” Efron told the British host.

Efron’s role in Greatest Showman marks his return to a musical after the actor found fame in the critically-acclaimed Disney Channel franchise High School Musical.

Now, Efron’s fans have one more reason to watch Greatest Showman in theaters, as the actor is happy to be alive after nearly dying on that bike ride with Jackman.