Watch UFC 219 Cyborg Vs. Holm Online: Live Streaming & Fight Card Odds

On Saturday night, mixed martial arts fans will watch the UFC 219 Cyborg vs. Holm PPV live streaming online, or on television. The latest event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada with the UFC Women’s Featherweight title on the line. Holly Holm will try to claim the title she has yet to hold after debuting in the featherweight division earlier this year. In addition, a lightweight matchup featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza will help to co-headline the main event. Here are the latest details on the pay-per-view including fight card, fighter odds, start time, and how to watch UFC 219 live streaming online.

As MMA Mania has reported, tonight’s UFC 219 event will begin with a preliminary fight card as of 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can watch this via the UFC Fight Pass service to get ready for the main card. That main fight card will feature Cris Cyborg defending her women’s featherweight title against challenger Holly Holm, a former Women’s Bantamweight Champion now competing at the lightweight level.

While Cyborg has seemed unstoppable in her career, she has yet to face Holly Holm, the woman who previously defeated the once “unstoppable” Ronda Rousey. That was a different weight class, but Holm has now entered featherweight. Cris Cyborg enters the fight with a record of 18-1-1 and captured the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship back in July with a win over Tonya Evinger. Holm is 11-3 in her MMA career and coming off a win over Bethe Correia via knockout back in June.

Heading into tonight’s main event fight, it has been reported that Cyborg is the favorite on the latest UFC odds with a -360 price on the money line. As the underdog, Holm is priced at +270 for bettors willing to take the risk on her scoring the upset in the Octagon. It’s being said that Holm will be Cyborg’s toughest challenger since Gina Carano whom Cyborg battled eight years ago. In the men’s match billed on the headline for the pay-per-view, Nurmagomedov is the favorite at -285 with Barboza a +225 underdog.

Listed below are the latest UFC 219 fight card odds via Odds Shark, as of this report.

Cyborg – c (-360) vs. Holm (+270)

Nurmagomedov (-285) vs Barboza (+225)

Hooker (+150) vs. Diakiese (-185)

Calvillo (-260) vs. Esparza (+200)

Condit (-165) vs. Magny (+135)

The UFC 219 pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night. Fans can order this event through their local participating cable or satellite provider, if available for television viewing. Most of UFC’s pay-per-view events have a run time of about three hours or so. The latest one shows a cost of $59.99 per UFC.com website.

Only one more day. See you December 30 LIVE on Pay-Per-View. #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/VZaCjCqjlW — UFC (@ufc) December 29, 2017

There’s also the option to order and watch UFC 219 live streaming online. The UFC.TV website offers full details on how to order the pay-per-view through various streaming media options. These include iOS or Android devices, select video game systems, and streaming media players like Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku or the Apple TV.