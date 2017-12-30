Stassi Schroeder And Fellow ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Share Emotional Posts In Support Of Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor’s Vanderpump Rules castmates are sharing their own messages of love in support of their friend after he broke the sad news of his father’s death on Thursday. Jax’s ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, shared one of the more touching posts remembering Ronald Cauchi yesterday.

“I’m so sorry,” Stassi began her post which has been liked over 2,500 times. She went on to say she felt honored to know him and recounted what so many others have said about Ronald, that he was “such a wonderful man.” Stassi closed her tweet by letting Jax and his family know that she was thinking of all of them.

Stassi’s post was retweeted 33 times and has several comments from Vanderpump Rules fans expressing sorrow for Jax. Jax and Stassi dated for a few years and were the couple at the center of the drama during Vanderpump Rules‘ inaugural season. The show’s massive success can be attributed to the duos trials and tribulations that kept fans tuning in episode after episode. The old flames mended their broken relationship last season on Vanderpump Rules and have remained cordial friends since.

Jax is now dating Brittany Cartwright, who has also shared messages of support and love on social media. As the Inquisitr reported Thursday, Brittany shared a post explaining Jax and his family were going through an extremely tough time several hours before Jax broke the news of his father’s death. Jax has since explained in a few tweets that Brittany is the only thing keeping him together and lifting him up during this extremely difficult time.

Other Vanderpump Rules cast members have shared posts in support of Jax, including Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent. Scheana Shay showed support for Jax by re-tweeting several of the other’s cast’s messages but did not pen one of her own. While messages were more than likely delivered personally, there were no public messages sent from Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, or Lisa Vanderpump.

If you can, please send Jax some love today. https://t.co/rXeb7tyx4F — ????️‍????Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) December 30, 2017

Oddly enough, Ariana added her condolence message to a retweet of long-time enemy Kristen. The two have been at odds since Ariana’s debut as a recurring cast member on Season 2. Whether the two will mend fences in Season 6 remains to be seen.