Ric Flair Reveals The True Reason Why He Was Rushed To The Hospital

For The past 45 years, Ric Flair has been known as one of the greatest competitors to ever step inside a wrestling ring. Winning the world championship 16 times for major promotions, much more if you asked him, has put him in a class that only one person shares, which is John Cena. During the 1980s, Flair was the face of the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling, and this was passed on particularly following his steel cage match victory against Harley Race at Starrcade 1983. He would then be the standard-bearer of many names ascending to a main event level, including names such as Sting, Magnum T.A., Nikita Koloff, Ricky Steamboat, and Lex Luger.

Throughout his career, as documented in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, Flair has struggled with both being a positive example of a family man, as well as his over-consumption of alcohol. Flair recalled moments of drinking significant amounts of alcohol after wrestling his matches and being able to “handle” it all. However, this over-consumption is one of many aspects of why he did not fulfill the expectations of a husband, and even a father, for many years of his career.

In August, Flair was admitted to the hospital in what was expected to be a routine check-up. However, after being assessed, it turned out to be much more severe, and he was put into a medically induced coma. Flair’s agent, Melinda Morris Zanoni, explained that this scare occurred do the complications that he has been dealing with over the past 40 years.

However, according to the School of Morton Podcast, via TMZ, Flair admitted that he had been drinking with a friend of his, and later had a very sharp pain in his stomach. He would find out when going to the hospital that his intestines had busted open. He also stated that he does not remember anything else after that.

TMZ would add that is was a binge episode, and Flair states that he had stopped drinking since the incident. However, there have been no updates on whether Flair has decided to commit to any rehabilitation or treatment to help cure this alcohol consumption issue. Perhaps this incident is a scare tactic to help him with developing a better understanding of what over-consumption of alcohol can do to someone, especially if the person has been drinking for so long.