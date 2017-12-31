Tamar Braxton: Vince Herbert Got Another Woman Pregnant, ‘The W**** Let Me Know About It Today’

R&B songstress Tamar Braxton took to Instagram and revealed that estranged husband Vincent Herbert is expecting a baby with another woman, who Tamar referred to as a “w****.” Now, Tamartians are alleging that the mystery woman is mother-of-four and former Basketball Wives LA star Laura Govan.

“Vince Herbert is having a baby and his w**** decided to let me know about it tonight!!”

The “Love and War” singer continued, calling the mistress a “broke a** w***” who should be wary of Herbert’s temper and referred to Vince’s Christmas day arrest.

“That stupid broke ass w**** should check public records on Christmas before she goes through with it!”

According to Tamar, Vincent Herbert wanted to reconcile and begged her to get back with him following his lovechild bombshell.

Allegedly, Vince Herbert violated the protective order that Tamar had against him after he was arrested on Christmas Day. According to reports, Vince called Tamar and he was arrested for a misdemeanor. Herbert is out on $20,000 bail, TMZ has reported.

Upon Tamar filing for divorce, there have been multiple claims of physical abuse and several instances of infidelity by Vincent Herbert. In November, just weeks prior to the divorce filing, Braxton’s mother, Evelyn, claimed Herbert was physically abusive to her daughter.

“I love Vince, but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that… [Vincent Herbert] needs to keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her.”

Who Is Laura Govan?

Laura Govan is the ex of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and appeared on several seasons of Basketball Wives LA, The Next: 15, and an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life. While sitting down with Iyanla to fix her life, Laura Govan dropped a bomb and accused her sister of sleeping with her ex-husband and said that her mother doesn’t believe her.

Govan was also suspected to have slept with husband of Basketball Wives LA executive producer Shaunie O’Neil, Shaquille O’Neal, while the couple was married.

Tamar filed for divorce from her Los Angeles County music producer husband Vince Herbert just one month before their nine-year anniversary.

Before the cheating accusations surfaced, Evelyn said that if Tamar and Vince wanted the relationship to survive, the couple would have to seek therapy or the consequences could indeed turn deadly.

“I think that if a person really means what they’re doing, then they’ll go and get help… I think he needs to go and get counseling before someone gets killed.”

Vince got locked up on Xmas too????????‍♀️ A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on Dec 30, 2017 at 4:04am PST

In October, Tamar’s representative confirmed to People magazine that Tamar has, in fact, filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert.

“Collectively, their son, Logan, and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

Braxton and Herbert share a 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent, whom Tamar is seeking full custody.

Tamar and her soon-to-be ex-husband are currently in the middle of Season 5 of their WE tv reality show titled Tamar & Vince.