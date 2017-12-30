Rachel Lindsay Teases 2018 Wedding To Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay admits she hasn’t made even one wedding plan yet, but that’s not stopping The Bachelorette star from dreaming of a 2018 wedding—possibly as soon as the spring. In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Rachel Lindsay talked about her future walk down the aisle with her Bachelorette fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, and it’s clear this is a woman who knows what she wants, even if she doesn’t know the exact date she wants it on.

Rachel, who previously teased an early 2019 wedding, says she now plans to get married in 2018. While she hasn’t narrowed down the time of the year, the couple’s parents have nixed talk of a winter wedding due to travel concerns. Now, Lindsay and Abasolo are teetering between spring and fall, but either way, the Dallas attorney says her wedding will “definitely” take place in 2018.

As for the location, Rachel and Bryan are toying with the idea of having their wedding in Colombia. Rachel revealed that Bryan has a lot of family in the South American country.

When asked about her wedding colors and flowers, Rachel Lindsay said she may go with a variation on her favorite color.

“Yellow’s my favorite color, but I don’t know if I’ll go with yellow. I’m thinking gold,” Lindsay said, before adding,

“There will be flowers. There will not be red roses.”

Fans of the ABC reality show can expect some familiar faces at Rachel Lindsay’s wedding. Show host Chris Harrison will have an open invitation, and Rachel has confirmed that her beloved dog, Copper, will be part of her ceremony, but she downplayed the chances of any Bachelor bridesmaids.

“It’s funny because a lot of the Bachelor girls think they’re going to be in the wedding,” Rachel Lindsay told THR. “I don’t know. I think at this point I might just stick with my sisters. I have two, and Bryan has two brothers. That might be the easiest thing to do. And then I’ll give rows to the others. My sorority sisters will have a row. The Bachelor girls will have a row.”

Rachel Lindsay may have had a fairytale courtship with Bryan Abasolo on The Bachelorette, but she has no plans to float down the aisle in a princess gown. Instead, Rachel is thinking about wearing a pearl colored tuxedo on her wedding day.

“I want to wear a suit,” Rachel told THR.

“Maybe a high-waisted pant. Maybe satin, wide-legged, a lace underneath. Clean cut. Very sexy. And then a blazer with like shoulder pads. I’m thinking sleek, long hair and a bold red lip…I want to be like a boss-a** bi*ch…That’s how I want to walk down the aisle. And I just found my king. That’s what I want. I don’t want to be a princess. “

Rachel also went on to say she’s very picky about music but that she hopes to have a live performer at her wedding.

Bachelorette fans are hoping that Rachel Lindsay will have a televised wedding. Several alums of the ABC franchise have walked down the aisle in front of the network’s cameras, including original Bachelorette star Trista Sutter. Luckily, Rachel hasn’t ruled the idea out.

“I wouldn’t throw [the idea of a televised wedding] out,” Rachel Lindsay told Extra earlier this year. “I am willing to do it.”

It will be interesting to see if Rachel Lindsay’s wedding takes place before fellow Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and JoJo Fletcher exchange vows with their fiancés. Bristowe has been engaged to Shawn Booth since 2015 and Fletcher accepted a proposal from Jordan Rodgers in 2016, but neither Bachelorette has moved forward with wedding plans.