‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Remorseful For Crushed Bond With Liam, Steffy’s Betrayal Shocked Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the New Year promise an intense week as betrayal and cheating scandals are revealed. Steffy has been doing her best to keep her hookup with Bill a secret, but things did not work out for her and before she knew it, a huge melee has started.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be totally devastated as Liam pushes her away and walks out of their home. Their marriage is over and she just cannot accept it. Steffy’s whole world has crumbled and she does not know what to do if Liam will leave her for good.

Steffy’s Cheating Revealed

Steffy finally got the paternity test results in The Bold and the Beautiful and she was totally relieved to know that Liam is the father of her child. However, her happiness was short-lived as her husband accidentally found the document and angrily inquired why there was a need for it.

In the end, Steffy was left with no choice but to tell Liam (Scott Clifton) she slept with Bill. As Liam dumps Steffy, a bloody fight ensues as he rushed out and attacked his father, Bill.

As per Celebrity Dirty Laundry, while in a scuffle with his own son, Bill realizes how big his mistake was and felt very remorseful. He just ruined his relationship with Liam and the thought that he will never forgive him made him tremble in regret.

Katie To The Rescue

Steffy will be broken and in misery as she faces the whole ordeal. Katie (Heather Tom) would be shocked once she learned about the cheating scandal but then again, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers showed that she would be Steffy’s shoulder to cry on as she deals with heartbreak and fear over the possibility of losing Liam forever.

Katie will console Steffy with a warm hug and words of encouragement but she was not prepared to hear about her whole story. After Steffy tells her what happened, with admission of infidelity to Liam and hooking up with Bill, Katie would be blown away.

The B&B teased that Katie will have a hard time absorbing all the details she just heard from Steffy, and knew at once that Liam’s wife is in serious mess that will be hard to clear up. Despite this, she will still encourage Steffy to sincerely apologize to Liam but advised that she should only do so, after giving her husband some space first.

Thorne’s Goal

Elsewhere, Soap Hub mentioned that Thorne will carry on with his wicked pursuit of taking over the CEO position in the Forrester Creations. Also, part of his ultimate goal is to snatch Brooke away from Ridge in the upcoming episodes of B&B.

The Infidelity Scandal Shook Los Angeles

Lastly, as the Liam, Steffy and Bill drama unfolds and spread throughout Los Angeles in The Bold and the Beautiful, other people including Maya would be flabbergasted by the unbelievable news. In the aftermath, Wyatt will go up against Bill while Liam will give his word to take revenge on his father.