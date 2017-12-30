Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares New Photos Of Children, Carys And Dylan, On Exotic Family Vacation

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a series of new photos of her two children while on an exotic family vacation. The Chicago star also shared snaps of her husband, Michael Douglas, while they were vacationing in India and Cambodia. The famous family spent some time away over the holidays and were all smiles in their photos.

The first photo below shows Zeta-Jones, 48, and Douglas, 73, with their teenage kids, Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14. It was taken on December 19 in India in front of the Taj Mahal.

Other images of Catherine Zeta-Jones’ children were posted to her Instagram account. Dylan and Cary were also standing in a field next to a water pump the entire family donated.

As reported by The Sun, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas keep details about their children’s lives very private. Catherine shares photos of her son and daughter on occasion, but she mostly posts images of herself or of other subjects she draws inspiration from. For instance, the actress will post images of nostalgic Hollywood stars like Suzy Parker, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, and Brigitte Bardot.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, who’ve been married since 2000, were photographed sitting in a boat enjoying tea and cakes when they traveled to Cambodia. The pair are cuddling and relishing their romantic time together.

Michael Douglas just became a grandfather after his eldest son’s girlfriend gave birth to a daughter. Cameron Douglas, 39, and his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, welcomed a baby girl on December 18. Douglas told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his wife’s new movie, Cocaine Godmother, that he was excited about becoming a grandfather. He said it was “about time.”

Does the sudden wave of photos on Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Instagram account signal that more images of her children will be shared? Hard to know, but people are loving it. As Hello reported in November, Carys looks just like her mother in a photo that Catherine shot and posted on Instagram (seen below).

Whether Dylan and Carys will get into the movie business like their famous parents remains to be seen, but if they’re as talented as they are gorgeous, they’ll undoubtedly find the same kind of success.