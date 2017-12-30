Sharon Stone, 59, Flaunts Enviable Figure In Black Gown With Sheer Skirt

Sharon Stone flaunted her enviable figure in a black gown that had a sheer skirt when she appeared at the St. Moritz’s Soul Award Gala on Thursday night in Switzerland. The 59-year-old movie star turned heads when she arrived at the Kempinski Grand Hotel des Bains.

Daily Mail reports that Sharon Stone still has that “youthful physique” on lock down, as seen by the sheer pleated skirt that started from her waist. The bodice was mixed-textured with long sleeves and a fluffy, sheer neckline. The gown was cinched at the waist with a metallic belt.

The Basic Instinct star also wore a pair of black heels and accessorized the look glitzy drop earrings along with a huge black ring. Her short hair was beautifully styled in her signature look.

Joining Sharon Stone for the event that benefits the Planet Hope foundation, were her three sons, and her younger sister, Kelly Storm, and longtime rumored boyfriend, Tikka Shatrujit Singh Karpurthala. Stone and Tikka were linked romantically more than 10 years ago, but the star has kept quiet about the true nature of their relationship. Tikka is an heir to the Kapurthala royal family and is also the lead Asia representative for LVMH, an organization that works with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Céline, Veuve Clicquot, and TAG Heuer. Sharon said in a recent interview that she’d like to find someone with a “solid sense of self” and someone defined by their “core values.” So, it’s unclear if she’s romantically involved with Tikka.

Sharon Stone’s three sons, Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and Quinn, 11, were also photographed at the gala in Switzerland. They enjoyed the festivities and were handsomely dressed in dark suits. Stone adopted her sons in 2000, 2005, and 2006.

How does the actress stay in such amazing shape? Sharon Stone told Haute Living in November that she loves to be active and workout, which she believes is the “key to good health.” Sharon does yoga, Pilates, rides horses, plays with her kids, goes to the beach, and dances.

When it comes to eating, Sharon Stone is dedicated to a healthy diet and uses “great creams.” The ageless celebrity revealed that she refuses to undergo plastic surgery and says that she’s so busy, she hardly has time to bathe.