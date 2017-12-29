Luke Bryan Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Giving His Wife Exotic Christmas Gift

Country singer Luke Bryan is being accused of animal cruelty. He gave his wife Caroline Boyer two baby kangaroos for Christmas and social media is not happy with him.

As 2017 comes to an end, Bryan finds himself facing some harsh accusations from fans, including one of animal cruelty. Instagram exploded once Boyer posted a photo of the two newest members of their family, Margo, and Todd.

The reason for the backlash and serious accusations is because Margo and Todd are baby kangaroos. Bryan gave his wife Caroline the two baby kangaroos for Christmas and animal lovers are in an uproar.

Soon after his wife shared the picture of 2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan, Margo and Todd’s nicknames, Bryan reposted it to his own Instagram page. Since then the couple has been accused of animal cruelty for ripping the animals from their mother and keeping them from their natural environment.

There are also remarks that it is not safe to the keep kangaroos inside since they are wild animals, which is kind of a no-brainer. The couple does live on a 150-acre farm outside Nashville Tennessee, so they do have ample outside space for their new family members.

Country singer Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer may have the outside space for the two baby kangaroos, but does that mean they should be able to keep them as pets? In Tennessee, there is not a law that regulates having wild animals as pets. The law regarding wild animals varies by state.

However, even though the law does not prohibit it, is it ethically and morally ok? According to the backlash on Instagram, the answer is no. Australia’s National Kangaroo Protection Coalition has said that these particular bred of kangaroos have a high mortality rate because they are often kept as pets. This fact has been stated multiple times in the comments section of both Bryan and Boyer’s posts.

Neither Caroline Boyer nor Luke Bryan has commented on the animal cruelty accusations. They have also not indicated if they intend to keep the two baby kangaroos ad mist the fan backlash they are currently facing.

im shook that luke bryan gave his wife two kangaroos for christmas — tal (@taliamalinowski) December 28, 2017

Luke Bryan you were doing so well then you take 2 kangaroos and give em to your wife. What a Muppet. #greed #idiots — Archie (@EireArchie) December 29, 2017

Luke Bryan you were doing so well then you take 2 kangaroos and give em to your wife. What a Muppet. #greed #idiots — Archie (@EireArchie) December 29, 2017

Do you think it is animal cruelty for the couple to keep Margo and Todd?