Beth Chapman is heading into 2018 cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor in her throat. The reality star received the scary diagnosis earlier this year and was given a 50/50 chance of survival. Thankfully, Chapman’s doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor completely, giving her a new lease on life.

Throughout her journey, which was undoubtedly difficult at times, Beth Chapman not only had the support of her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, and her kids, but she also had the support of her thousands of fans from all over the globe. And while Beth is doing well these days, her fans have continued to step up, showering her with lovely comments through the holiday season.

Dog and Beth celebrated the Christmas holiday in Hawaii with their family. As they look forward to 2018, they are completely surrounded by a wonderful support system from both near and far. The amount of messages that Beth has been receiving has been fairly steady — and that has to be a great feeling for her.

On Friday, December 29, fans took to social media to wish Beth a happy new year, many posting that they are so happy that she’s doing well. You can take a look at some of the warm wishes below.

“Our prayers are with you! Your such a strong and real lady. You have said or done things that have influenced me and so many others. Thank you! It has been a wish of mine to meet you and Dog one day in real life. Maybe I’ll win the lottery and come to Hawaii, oh now I hear I can’t win unless I buy a ticket! HaHaHa! Never know maybe I’ll find a extra $ or 2 and get that wish! More than anything I pray you fight this as hard as you can. God Bless,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Hello Beth, I hope your felling much better, hope you had a great Christmas with your family, your in my prayers…….and I’m praying you and me have a great 2018…..and everyone else to but we r 1 in line. Hugs and kisses,” wrote a second.

“Thank you for telling your story. I know it was hard. I my self have gone through breast cancer and am now in limbo waiting on more test results. Your story helped me get through Christmas. I just wanted to thank you. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. God Bless,” added a third.

Beth Chapman and her husband might have a big 2018 ahead of them. Beth has been dropping all kinds of hints that she and Dog will be back on television in the new year. It’s unknown what the couple has planned, but it’s possible that they are working on a new reality show. Fans have been quick to pick up on the hints, and many have been commenting on Beth’s photos, questioning her about what’s in store.

The couple hasn’t really given us any definitive answers, but it’s clear that people want to see them back on television — and when there’s a demand? Things tend to happen. Only time will tell! For now, Dog and Beth are focused on each other and are thrilled to be ringing in 2018 with clean bills of health. That, of course, is the most important thing in life, after all.