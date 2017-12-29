Lala Kent Promotes ‘The Affair’ And ‘Mistress’ Lip Shades Amid Randall Emmett’s Divorce News

Lala Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, was married until earlier this month, according to recent reports, and now, days after news of his split from Ambyr Childers was confirmed, the Vanderpump Rules star is seemingly poking fun at her “affair” with the film producer.

After facing allegations of being Randall Emmett’s mistress for over a year, Lala Kent launched a line of lipsticks, and a few of the shades appear to have been inspired by the couple’s relationship, including “Randy,” “The Affair,” and “Mistress.” As fans may know, Lala Kent was first seen with Randall Emmett in January 2015, nearly two years before his divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized — and about one year before Childers filed documents to end their marriage.

On December 29, on the heels of the news of the finalization of Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers’ divorce, Lala Kent took to Instagram and mentioned her love of “The Affair” and “Mistress,” saying that she prefers to use “The Affair” on her full lip while she outlines her lip in “Mistress.”

Shortly after the Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of herself wearing the two seemingly insensitive shades, she was flooded with comments from fans who accused her of making light of a serious situation. However, as Kent explained, not everything online is true and she was never anyone’s mistress.

Although Lala Kent claims she was no mistress to Randall Emmett or anyone else, she was caught kissing the film producer earlier this month during a FabFitFun event in Beverly Hills. On December 19, Page Six shared photos and video from the couple’s appearance, which featured Kent and Emmett sharing a kiss as they enjoyed one another’s company at the December 7 party. At the same time, the outlet said that Emmett had filed for a separation from Childers in April 2015, months after he was first seen with Kent but later asked for his request to be dismissed. Then, in January of this year, Childers filed for divorce after failing to mend her marriage to Emmett.

While Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers called it quits earlier this year, they were seen looking quite cozy with one another in March, which seemed to suggest that they were still together just months ago.

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers’ divorce was finalized, according to court documents in Los Angeles, on December 22.