Top Fashion And Style Trends To Expect In 2018

Here comes another year, and the internet is in abuzz about which fashion styles will be trending in 2018. Here are this writer’s top five favorites among the lists from Pinterest and fashion magazines.

Lavender And Ultra Violet

Ultra violet is Pantone’s color for 2018, and lavender is going to be the new “millennial pink.” This new year, different shades of purple will be the trend, from shoes, accessories, and clothes to paint and home decor. Among those who showcased this look at fashion shows are Michael Kors, Valentino, and Erdem, via BBC News.

Mixed And Bold Prints

Fashion forecasts suggest that we will see much of mixed and bold prints in 2018. Expect mashed-ups of bright floral patterns, as well as plaids, stripes, and polka dots. Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, and Alexandre Vauthier have shown this look at fashion shows. To pull off this trendy look, HuffPost recommends finding items that share the same color tones.

Fringe And Feathers

Fashion shows have showcased glamorous styles with fringe and feathers, which will be perfect if you have a big event to attend in 2018. For a daytime get-up, you can opt for a fringe top or a bag trimmed with feathers. Dior, Loewe, Celine, and Salvatore Ferragamo all showcased this style.

Plastics

Chanel, Calvin Klein, Balmain, and Marc Jacobs championed the shiny see-through plastic fashion style from trench coats to knee-high boots and handbags. Pinterest users have also been increasingly interested in shiny textures, including lucite and patent leather.

PLASTIC fashion is set to be the big trend for 2018… so would YOU be brave enough to try it? – The Sun https://t.co/lKuiUSoeGk #fashion #style pic.twitter.com/m3QuNzXvna — Amanda Smith (@AmandaS77824082) December 29, 2017

Cotton Denim

A timeless denim is a must-have in anyone’s wardrobe. In 2018, consumers are expected to turn to 100 percent cotton jeans and denim. Forbes also listed some denim trends to try in the coming year, including red denim, embellished denim, two-toned denim, waistband denim, and baggy fit vintage style.

Berets, Scrunchie, And Statement Earrings

When it comes to accessories, berets and statement earrings, which have trended in 2017, will continue their upswing in 2018. The scrunchie is also making a comeback as a trendy hair accessory.

Pins for berets, which was the main topper in this year’s fall runways, rose by 269 percent. Meanwhile, Balenciaga and Mansur Gavriel’s recent collections showcased the scrunchie, and this chunky hair accessory is expected to be popular among those in their 20s. In 2018, we will also see more of architectural styles of earrings. On Pinterest, saves for statement earrings soared 947 percent. So if you want to be on trend, oversized earrings are the way to go.