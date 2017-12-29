Farrah Abraham Reveals Daughter Is Bullied For Not Having A Father

Farrah Abraham has been a single mom since the moment her daughter, Sophia, was born. Her story tugged at the heartstrings of 16 & Pregnant viewers, which enabled her to be cast on the Teen Mom spin-off. It has been nine years since Abraham’s life changed. She has been raising Sophia with the help of her mother and father, though most recently, she has been doing the bulk of parenting on her own.

The story behind Farrah Abraham being a single parent is a tragic one. Fans of Teen Mom OG know what happened while she was pregnant with Sophia. Derek Underwood was killed in a car crash December 28, 2008. His passing was completely unexpected. Abraham was thrown into a brand new life on her own, yet she managed to take it all in stride. Farrah and Sophia have both talked about “Daddy Derek” while on the show, even taking the film crew to where he is buried. There were even a few Teen Mom OG episodes that featured Derek’s family with the Abraham girls.

Yesterday marked nine years since Farrah Abraham lost her partner, Derek Underwood. She has never known a life with him as a father to their daughter, something that she has a hard time dealing with. Sophia Abraham never got to know the man who fathered her, though her mom does make attempts for the little girl to know his family. According to In Touch Weekly, Farrah Abraham revealed that Sophia Abraham has been bullied for not having a father in her life. When she spoke about it, it was difficult for the mother to grasp how kids could be so cruel regarding something that was out of her daughter’s control. Derek passed away, he didn’t walk out on Farrah and Sophia.

A lot has happened since the loss of Derek Underwood. Farrah Abraham has been dragged through the mud in headlines while also making questionable choices in her life. Sophia Abraham has also been talked about, with some of the commentary being quite harsh. Abraham has been protective of Sophia since birth because of the loss of her father. As she grows up, there are still more questions about who Derek was and details about his relationship with her mom.

Sophia Abraham being bullied by children for not having a father has really bothered Farrah Abraham. She shared an Instagram post to remember the loss and in it, she took a shot at her mother and Teen Mom OG executives for exploiting her grief. Whether or not Abraham is popular in the public eye is irrelevant when it comes to a child hurting over something out of her control.