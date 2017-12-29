Prince Harry Has Reportedly Already Invited The Obamas To His Wedding, And They Would Be ‘Honored’ To Attend

Prince Harry is already sending out invites to his May wedding with Meghan Markle — and the Obamas are at the top of his list. Although Harry said this week that he didn’t know if Barack and Michelle Obama would get an invite, inside sources revealed that he’s already asked them to attend. Will they make an appearance the royal wedding in 2018?

Harry Secretly Invites The Obamas To The Wedding

An inside source revealed to Us Magazine that Harry told Barack and Michelle that he would love for them to come to the wedding in May. The only hiccup is that Harry has to play the political game and invite the current U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. If the Trumps go to the wedding, then there is a good chance that the Obamas will decline the invitation, which Harry fully understands.

“Harry has already told the Obamas he wants them at the wedding but because of the political side of things, like the immense pressure that would follow to invite the Trumps, their appearance at the wedding hangs in the balance,” the insider explained.

Harry Plays Coy About The Guest List

Harry and Markle are in a unique position when it comes to their guest list. Harry was good friends with the Obamas when they were office, but officials are worried about the political ramifications if he were to invite them but not the Trumps.

Harry dodged the question during his interview this week with BB Radio 4. When asked about who will get an invite, Harry said that he hasn’t put together a list just yet and doesn’t want to spoil any surprises. While Harry and Markle haven’t sent out official invitations, their close friends and family members are already clearing their schedules for the big day.

The Obamas Understand Harry’s Predicament

Only time will tell if the Obamas make it to the wedding. In the meantime, an inside source told Hollywood Life that Barack and Michelle would be honored to receive a royal invitation and, perhaps more importantly, they wouldn’t feel bad if they didn’t.

The insider says that the Obamas understand Harry’s political predicament and just want to ensure that he and Markle have a great wedding. If they do attend the ceremony, the public probably won’t know until after the fact.

The Obamas are no longer in office, but they still have an entourage of security guards that protect them wherever they go, making public appearances hard to predict.

Markle At Odds With Trump?

As if the issue wasn’t complicated enough, CNN reports that Markle may have good reasons not to invite President Trump to the wedding. The Suits star has been vocal about the Trump administration and has taken a critical stance against many of his controversial policies.

If Trump is invited to the wedding, it might make for an awkward photo op.

Further, there has been widespread Trump protests in the U.K., with many people believing he should not be welcome inside the country. Whatever Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide, they clearly have a lot of things to think about when it comes to sending out invites.