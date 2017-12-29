2018 Times Square Ball Drop Live Video: Watch New Year’s Eve Countdown Online, Mobile Apps, TV Live From NYC

Wherever you are on New Year’s Eve, you can watch the Times Square Ball drop live streaming online, on your smartphone or tablet, or countdown to 2018 the old fashioned way — on TV.

In addition to a live video feed that will be streaming all of the New Year’s Eve activity from Times Square in New York City, several television networks that are airing NYE specials will also offer live stream options for computer and mobile devices so you don’t miss the celebrity performances and the final seconds of 2017.

Whether you are on your couch, at a New Year’s Eve party, or traveling on Sunday night, you won’t have to miss out on the end-of-year celebration.

We’ve rounded up a number of online, mobile, and television viewing options so you can watch the countdown to 2018 wherever you have an internet connection.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Times Square NYC is offering a live webcast starting at 5 p.m. ET that includes celebrity interviews, “behind-the-scenes stories” and, of course, the ball drop at midnight. Watch the live stream in the video player below or on the Times Square NYC website.

On the go? Download the free Times Square Ball Drop app for the iPhone or Android mobile devices. The app offers free live streaming of the events leading up to the ball drop and has an interactive feature that allows users to interact on Twitter.

There are several New Year’s Eve television specials that will provide musical entertainment during the hours leading up to countdown to 2018, as well as a great view of the Times Square Ball drop. Watch on TV, online, or on your mobile device with the networks’ mobile apps.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest: The show starts at 8 p.m. on ABC. If you’re not near a television, download the free Watch ABC mobile app or watch on the network’s online site, ABC.go.com. Note — the live stream is available in select cities and you will have to verify your TV service provider (Cox, Verizon Fios, DirectTV and more) to view the live television special.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live 2018: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will co-host the New Year’s Eve special starting at 8 p.m. ET. The network has a free mobile app that allows viewers to stream content on their computer, iPhone, iPad, Android mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV. Download the app, confirm your TV service provider, and get ready to watch the 2018 Times Square Ball drop on Sunday night.