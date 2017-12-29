WWE Officials Wanted Someone Else To Be Seth Rollins’ New Partner Before Jason Jordan

On Monday Night Raw, Jason Jordan became Seth Rollins’ new partner after Dean Ambrose was taken off WWE television because of a major elbow injury. Jordan and Rollins only needed one chance to capture the Raw Tag Team Titles from Cesaro and Sheamus. In light of Ambrose’s injury, Jason Jordan has capitalized on his opportunity to become more than just “Kurt Angle’s son” on WWE programming heading into 2018.

It’s been reported that WWE officials have scrapped any creative plans for Jason Jordan to turn heel. With Dean Ambrose out of action for a rumored nine months, WWE officials needed to elevate someone into his position. The final decision was made for Jason Jordan to replace Ambrose as Seth Rollins’ partner, but the powers that be debated about Finn Balor becoming Rollins’ new partner before they chose Jordan instead.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Finn Balor and Jason Jordan were the top choices for the role after Ambrose’s injury. It’s unclear why WWE officials gave the opportunity to Jordan instead of Balor, but keeping him out of the tag team division could mean big things for Finn during WrestleMania season. With the Royal Rumble Match around the corner, Finn Balor’s next great rivalry could be coming really soon.

Finn Balor remains stuck in WWE's midcard heading into 2018.

It’s no secret that the WWE Universe has been frustrated with his booking since his in-ring return. Reports have claimed that WWE officials are trying to preserve Balor’s momentum as a babyface rather than force him to lose big title matches. However, it’s made his character stagnant on WWE television and he’s been floating along from match to match for most of the year aside from some excellent matches here and there.

Last year, Finn Balor’s injury was an opportunity for Kevin Owens to shine. On paper, it appears that Jason Jordan will be the one to capitalize on Dean Ambrose’s injury heading into 2018. There are several reasons why WWE officials went with Jordan over Balor, but the important thing is that both performers will have a purpose during WrestleMania season. Jason Jordan winning the Raw Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins was a great thing for him. Now, the pressure is on WWE officials to keep that positive momentum going.